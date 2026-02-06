Volcano Bay Going Cashless Later This Month at Universal Orlando

This comes after they got rid of the popular TapuTapu wristbands.

Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay water theme park is jumping on an industry trend by going completely cashless – a change that will happen later this month.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando has announced that Volcano Bay will soon become a cashless experience – with the goal to create an even more seamless visit for guests.

Beginning February 25, 2026, all purchases inside the water park can only be made via credit or debit card, Universal Pay, Universal Gift Cards and other tap-to-pay methods.

Guests who bring cash will be required to use Cash-to-Card Kiosks to load their funds onto a Visa Prepaid card, which can be used inside the park plus anywhere major credit or debit cards are accepted.

Interestingly, this change comes a few months after Universal permanently got rid of the TapuTapu wristbands, which allowed you to reserve a spot in line for the park’s most popular attractions, activate interactive surprises, open rental lockers, and importantly for this update – pay for items.

The TapuTapu wristbands were discontinued on October 1, 2025, which does seem like a bit of a shortsighted move.

As a reminder, the park will be closed for a lengthy seasonal closure starting on October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24th, 2027.

Fortunately, Universal has given plenty of heads up in regards to the closure, so visitors to the resort won’t be as disappointed when the water theme park is closed for around five months.

