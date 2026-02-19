Ride the Movies All Week Long: Universal Orlando Launches New 7-Day Ticket Option and New Deals

Universal Orlando is offering a new weeklong ticket, and is launching it at a special discount.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has launched a new multi-day ticket product for U.S. residents as the theme park destination continues to expand.

Guests can purchase six- or seven-day park-to-park tickets valid at all four theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay, and Universal Epic Universe.

For a limited time, guests can purchase the new six- or seven-day ticket for the price of a five-day ticket.

Based on the terms and conditions, it does not appear to limit guests from visiting Epic Universe to just one day at the park, allowing park hopping to the brand new park for the first time.

For seven day tickets, guests will have 9 days to use all days, and for six day tickets, guests will have 8.

Unused days will be forfeited after the printed expiration date on the ticket.

Ticket pricing is also separated by tickets including Volcano Bay and excluding.

Tickets with Volcano Bay start at $75 per day with the deal, and tickets without start at $65.58 per day.

You can purchase tickets now on the Universal Orlando website.

Guests can combine the ticket with a special hotel offer that includes a $300 hotel dining credit when booking a stay of five nights or longer.

For those who haven’t had the chance to experience Epic Universe or are looking to spend as much time there as they would like, it sounds like this is the perfect time to take a trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

