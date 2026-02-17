Luke Combs Brings Nashville Flavor to Universal Orlando with Newly Announced Category 10 Restaurant

Groundbreaking will commence this summer for a targeted late 2027 opening.

Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his Category 10 restaurant to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort.

What's Happening:

Opry Entertainment Group and Luke Combs have announced that the third Category 10 location is set to open within CityWalk at Universal Orlando.

Set to open in late 2027, construction on the new restaurant is expected to begin this summer, with concept art revealing that the location will be across from Bigfire along the waterfront (replacing some merchandise kiosks).

This follows the flagship Category 10 location in Nashville, Tennessee (which opened in 2024) and the upcoming Las Vegas location (opening fall 2026).

Elsewhere in Orlando, Opry Entertainment Group also owns and operates Blake Shelton’s Ole Red.

The Category 10 brand pays tribute to Combs’ 8x platinum debut No. 1 hit, “Hurricane.”

The approximately 33,000 square-foot, three-story Orlando location will include experiential areas influenced by Combs’ music and passions.

What They're Saying:

Luke Combs: "I have a line in my song ‘1, 2 Many,’ ‘there’s no stopping me once I get goin’. Well, I guess you can say the same about Cat 10 now. I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there. My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this. I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State.”

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of OEG parent company Ryman Hospitality Properties: "Country music is reaching more people nationally and internationally than ever before, driven in large part by superstars like Luke Combs. With Orlando welcoming millions of visitors from around the globe each year, expanding the Category 10 footprint into this world-class entertainment destination allows us to introduce visitors to an authentic country music experience inspired by Luke's Carolina roots."

