The Ultimate Star Wars Gift Can Be Yours for Only $180,000

What do you get the Star Wars fan who has everything? Neiman Marcus has an idea. The downside is that it will cost you more than $180,000 to give such a gift.

What's Happening:

The Neiman Marcus 2026 Fantasy Gift Guide is exactly what it says on the tin. It's a collection of some of the most amazing gifts one person could give another, but unfortunately always attached to some equally amazing price tags.

One item on the list, however, would be truly amazing for any Star Wars fan.

The Star Wars Legacy Experience sells for $182,500 and includes: A private behind-the-scenes tour of Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic at their home in San Francisco. A one-of-a-kind lightsaber hilt prop replica from the second season of Ahsoka, signed by Lucasfilm President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. A private consultation to design a custom-assembled pair of lightsabers. Four tickets to an upcoming Star Wars world premiere and after-party. A visit to an active Lucasfilm production for you and your guests.

The listing is intentionally vague about the world premiere event. One assumes it would be for next year's Star Wars: Starfighter, though there will likely also be premiere events for Season 2 of Ahsoka.

The potentially more interesting item may be the opportunity to visit an active Lucasfilm production, as we're not currently aware of any Lucasfilm projects actually confirmed to go into production anytime soon.

Part of the sale price includes a $10,000 donation to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

It should be noted that transportation, accommodations, and other expenses regarding the three trips are not included, but I suppose, if you can afford the purchase price, that's probably no big deal.

More Star Wars News: