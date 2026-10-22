Star Wars Books are Being Donated to Little Free Libraries
Free Star Wars books for Star Wars Reads Month.
While the Star Wars franchise will always be seen as a film product first, the history of Star Wars is filled with far more books than movies. Even today, novels are a big part of the Star Wars universe, to the point that October is officially Star Wars Reads Month. Random House is celebrating the occasion by making several books available for free through Little Free Libraries.
What's Happening:
- Begun in 2011, Star Wars Reads Month celebrates storytelling and encourages young people to read more. Ahmed Best is the official ambassador for this year's event.
- Today, Random House Worlds announced that as part of Star Wars Reads Month, one of four Star Wars novels will be dropped at several Little Free Library locations across the U.S.
- Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy through small kiosks where books are available entirely for free. Readers are encouraged to take a book and either return it later or replace it with another book to encourage others to read and leave books.
- The four Star Wars books included in the donations are:
- Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon
- Star Wars: Legacy
- Star Wars: The Mask of Fear (Reign of the Empire)
- Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga), Volume 1
- The locations of the Little Free Libraries included are:
- 1310 W Tyler Court, Visalia, CA 93291
- 3435 Birchwood Lane, San Jose, CA 95035
- 442 Tiller Lane, Redwood City, CA 94065
- 3979 Wallace Street, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509
- 2030 Colonial Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34950
- 801 Southeast Atlantus Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983
- 423 West Garfield Avenue, Cissna Park, IL 60924
- 1394 Raymond Drive, Montgomery, IL 60538
- 208 South Beaver Street, Yorkville, IL 60560
- 504 South Main Street, Gilman, IL 60938
- 581 Old Farm Road Danville, IN 46122
- 17043 Ackerson Boulevard, Westfield, IN 46074
- 9955 State Route 121 North, Farmington, KY 42040
- 2530 Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70113
- 15 Second Road, Marlborough, MA 01752
- 203 Summit Road, Abington, MA 02351
- 9730 Byeforde Road, Kensington, MD 20895
- 4256 13 Mile Road Northeast, Rockford, MI 49341
- 12256 131st Street Circle South, Hastings, MN 55033
- 1101 North 4th Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301
- 421 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC 27701
- 1009 Edenburghs Keep Drive, Knightdale, NC 27545
- 11280 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Mattituck, NY 11952
- 266 Knox Mountain Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269
- 385 Gilbert Road, Mooers, NY 12958
- 818 Lars Cove, Eaton, OH 45320
- 1355 Shelby Circle, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
- 681 Bridgeside Drive, Avon Lake, OH 44012
- 5056 South 195th East Place, Broken Arrow, OK 74014
- 520 South Marion Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74112
- 3508 Cheyenne Drive, Edmond, OK 73013
- 6208 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, OR 97215
- 6022 Short Road, Nazareth, PA 18064
- 115 Glebe Lane, Lancaster, PA 17602
- 16 Whispering Pine Trail, Wakefield, RI 02879
- 19887 Gobbler Road, Spearfish, SD 57783
- 907 South Arthur Street, Pierre, SD 57501
- 15842 Portillo Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
- 10714 South Ozarks Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009
More Star Wars News:
- Several new Star Wars books were announced at the recent NYCC to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise.
- Check out our review of the recent YA Star Wars horror novel.
- Take a look at the covers of several Star Wars books planned for 2027.