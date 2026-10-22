Star Wars Books are Being Donated to Little Free Libraries

While the Star Wars franchise will always be seen as a film product first, the history of Star Wars is filled with far more books than movies. Even today, novels are a big part of the Star Wars universe, to the point that October is officially Star Wars Reads Month. Random House is celebrating the occasion by making several books available for free through Little Free Libraries.

What's Happening:

Begun in 2011, Star Wars Reads Month celebrates storytelling and encourages young people to read more. Ahmed Best is the official ambassador for this year's event.

Today, Random House Worlds announced that as part of Star Wars Reads Month, one of four Star Wars novels will be dropped at several Little Free Library locations across the U.S.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy through small kiosks where books are available entirely for free. Readers are encouraged to take a book and either return it later or replace it with another book to encourage others to read and leave books.

The four Star Wars books included in the donations are: Star Wars Outlaws: Low Red Moon Star Wars: Legacy Star Wars: The Mask of Fear (Reign of the Empire) Star Wars: Thrawn (The Manga), Volume 1

The locations of the Little Free Libraries included are: 1310 W Tyler Court, Visalia, CA 93291 3435 Birchwood Lane, San Jose, CA 95035 442 Tiller Lane, Redwood City, CA 94065 3979 Wallace Street, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 2030 Colonial Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 801 Southeast Atlantus Avenue, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34983 423 West Garfield Avenue, Cissna Park, IL 60924 1394 Raymond Drive, Montgomery, IL 60538 208 South Beaver Street, Yorkville, IL 60560 504 South Main Street, Gilman, IL 60938 581 Old Farm Road Danville, IN 46122 17043 Ackerson Boulevard, Westfield, IN 46074 9955 State Route 121 North, Farmington, KY 42040 2530 Philip Street, New Orleans, LA 70113 15 Second Road, Marlborough, MA 01752 203 Summit Road, Abington, MA 02351 9730 Byeforde Road, Kensington, MD 20895 4256 13 Mile Road Northeast, Rockford, MI 49341 12256 131st Street Circle South, Hastings, MN 55033 1101 North 4th Street, Saint Charles, MO 63301 421 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC 27701 1009 Edenburghs Keep Drive, Knightdale, NC 27545 11280 Peconic Bay Boulevard, Mattituck, NY 11952 266 Knox Mountain Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269 385 Gilbert Road, Mooers, NY 12958 818 Lars Cove, Eaton, OH 45320 1355 Shelby Circle, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 681 Bridgeside Drive, Avon Lake, OH 44012 5056 South 195th East Place, Broken Arrow, OK 74014 520 South Marion Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74112 3508 Cheyenne Drive, Edmond, OK 73013 6208 Southeast Belmont Street, Portland, OR 97215 6022 Short Road, Nazareth, PA 18064 115 Glebe Lane, Lancaster, PA 17602 16 Whispering Pine Trail, Wakefield, RI 02879 19887 Gobbler Road, Spearfish, SD 57783 907 South Arthur Street, Pierre, SD 57501 15842 Portillo Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418 10714 South Ozarks Drive, South Jordan, UT 84009



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