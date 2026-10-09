Lucasfilm Publishing Reveals Upcoming Star Wars Titles and Covers at New York Comic Con 2026

Grab your colored pencils and your favorite Funko POP! figures to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie that started it all, with the

! Get ready to escape to Tatooine with R2-D2 and C3-PO; persuade stormtroopers with a Jedi mind trick; ride with Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca in the

; duel with Darth Vader; use the Force to destroy the Death Star; and save the galaxy . . . one coloring scene at a time.