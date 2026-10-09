Lucasfilm Publishing Reveals Upcoming Star Wars Titles and Covers at New York Comic Con 2026
The big Lucasfilm Publishing panel just ended at New York Comic Con 2026, and the company made some exciting reveals from the world of Star Wars books and comics. Let’s take a look!
Star Wars: A New Hope – Little Golden Book
Release Date: January 5, 2027
- Follow Luke Skywalker on an epic journey to save the galaxy as he leaves his home on Tatooine, battles the evil Empire, and learns the ways of the Force. This sturdy board edition of the Star Wars: A New Hope Little Golden Books features adorable art, simple text, and a shiny gold spine. It’s a perfect way to introduce younglings to the Star Wars galaxy and is sure to entertain fans of all ages.
Art of Coloring: Star Wars: A New Hope (50th Anniversary)
Release Date: October 5, 2027
Art of Coloring: Star Wars: Starfighter
Release Date: March 23, 2027
- A brand-new entry in the Art of Coloring series based on Star Wars: Starfighter, featuring over 100 pages of art.
Dungeons & Dragons | Star Wars
- Following the announcement by Sith Lord Darth Vader at Gen Con, Dungeons & Dragons is partnering with Lucasfilm in 2027 to make a Star Wars roleplaying game you can experience around a table with your friends.
- In D&D | Star Wars, Tyro Squadron: Adventures, take the fight to the Empire as part of a secret Rebel crew. Set during the Original Trilogy, these new stories unfold as Luke and Leia fight their own battles across the galaxy. Fly daring missions, explore new corners of the galaxy, and help shape the Rebellion’s story—your way.
- There will also be a D&D | Star Wars, Core Rules book, with more information set to be revealed soon.
Episode IV A New Hope Sticker Anthology
Release Date: January 26, 2027
- Revel in the galactic celebrations of 50 years since the release of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope with this anthology of more than 300 stickers. Whether you first experienced the magic in cinemas five decades ago or are just joining the Rebellion now, this book is a stunning keepsake for adult collectors, designers, and fans.
- From the glorious twin sunsets on Tatooine to Luke Skywalker’s trench run attack on the Death Star, this anthology is packed with gorgeous stickers of iconic characters, vehicles, and locations from Star Wars: A New Hope. Whether it’s vintage movie poster artwork or reimagined Rebel Alliance graphic logos, each sticker captures the wonder and adventure of the movie that started it all.
- Adorn your personal items, create stunning artwork and stationery, customize your modern gear with a touch of 1977 nostalgia, and enjoy this exquisite anniversary book as an homage to Star Wars.
Star Wars: A Celebration
Release Date: April 6, 2027
- Unlock 50 years of Star Wars secrets, myths, and stories with this unparalleled guide to a cultural icon, featuring exclusive new interviews with the creators and talent who brought a galaxy far, far away to life, alongside beautiful behind-the-scenes photography and concept art.
- Discover the epic story of Star Wars—the making of the movies, the creation of iconic merchandise, the expansion of the franchise into books, comics, and video games, and the global phenomenon of the Star Wars fandom with its conventions, themed lands, cosplay, and more.
- The ultimate 50th anniversary book for every fan, this essential history proves that Star Wars is more than just a film saga—it’s an engine of pop culture that changed the world forever.
Star Wars: A New Hope: A Visual Archive
Release Date: February 16, 2027
Star Wars: A New Hope - I Am a Jedi
Release Date: May 4, 2027
Star Wars: A New Hope (The Complete Manga)
Release Date: March 16, 2027
- Celebrating the film’s 50th anniversary, this deluxe omnibus collects all four volumes of the Eisner Award–winning manga adaptation of Star Wars: A New Hope.
- Star Wars: A New Hope (The Manga) presents a complete manga adaptation of the iconic film, chronicling Luke Skywalker’s journey from his quiet life on Tatooine to his role in the Rebel Alliance, as he joins Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in a desperate struggle against the Galactic Empire and its ultimate weapon, the Death Star.
Star Wars: A New Hope: The Complete Screenplay
Release Date: April 6, 2027
Star Wars: A New Hope: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book
Release Date: April 13, 2027
- Grab your colored pencils and your favorite Funko POP! figures to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the movie that started it all, with the Star Wars: A New Hope: The Official Funko POP! Coloring Book! Get ready to escape to Tatooine with R2-D2 and C3-PO; persuade stormtroopers with a Jedi mind trick; ride with Luke, Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca in the Millennium Falcon; duel with Darth Vader; use the Force to destroy the Death Star; and save the galaxy . . . one coloring scene at a time.
- With 50+ pages to color, this book lets fans of all ages revisit their favorite characters and moments from the legendary movie, all in the style of the iconic Funko POP! collectibles. Whether you’re a Jedi Master or a youngling just embarking on your first foray into the galaxy far, far away, this coloring book is the perfect screen-free accompaniment or film companion to Star Wars: A New Hope!
Star Wars: A New Hope: Ultimate Fan Edition Little Golden Book
Release Date: January 5, 2027
- Join Luke Skywalker as he battles the Empire in this Ultimate Fan Edition of the Star Wars: A New Hope Little Golden Book, which includes 22 additional pages of quizzes, trivia, and activities, as well as a sheet of stickers and sparkling foil on the cover.
- Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, this Ultimate Fan Edition Little Golden Book retells the adventures of Luke, Leia, Han, and the rebels as they challenge Darth Vader and the dark side of the Force. This deluxe edition includes 22 pages of new content including quizzes, trivia, activities, a sheet of stickers, and sparkling glitter and foil on the cover!
Star Wars: Celebrating 50 Years of a New Hope
Release Date: April 27, 2027
Star Wars: From the Ashes (Reign of the Empire)
Release Date: June 8, 2027
Star Wars: Princess of the Rebellion
Release Date: May 4, 2027
- Princess Leia risks everything to protect the Rebellion as she forges new bonds with Luke Skywalker and Han Solo—from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Star Wars: Lost Stars.
- The Rebellion has just destroyed the Death Star, shaking the Empire to its core, but this victory has come at a terrible price. The planet Alderaan has been destroyed, and the Rebellion now must flee its base on Yavin IV.
- Still reeling from the loss of her planet, Princess Leia and the other rebel leaders know that a new base must be found, but it cannot be kept safe without a secret cache of weapons hidden by Bail Organa years ago. Bail kept its location well concealed, and no one still living knows where it is. Leia insists that she is the best person to unravel the clues and discover the cache’s location so they can establish a new rebel base.
- And so Leia sets out on a desperate quest with her new friends Luke Skywalker and Han Solo by her side. Her path will take her back to people and places she has known throughout her life, not all of whom remain Leia’s allies. Completing this mission will call upon all Leia’s courage as she wrestles with the sorrows of her recent past in order to secure the Rebellion’s future.
Star Wars Starfighter Jr Novel Cover
Star Wars: Starfighter Level 3 Reader
Release Date: May 7, 2027
- A Level 3 reader in which young readers are introduced to the heroes and villains of Star Wars: Starfighter. Featuring facts about the characters & vehicles!
Star Wars: Starfighter Little Golden Book – Rumble with the Rock Pirate
Release Date: April 20, 2027
- Follow Kade Auberon as he is hurled into a dangerous adventure filled with humor, danger, and spectacle! This Little Golden Book is sure to thrill fans of all ages!
Star Wars: Starfighter – Rise and Reward
Release Date: April 20, 2027
- Follow Kade Auberon as he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny.
Star Wars: Starfighter – Step Into Reading (Level 3)
Release Date: April 20, 2027
- Follow Kade Auberon, a guy from the wrong side of the galaxy, in this level 3 reader perfect for emerging readers.
Star Wars: Starfighter – Step Into Reading (Level 2)
Release Date: April 20, 2027
- Meet the heroes and villains of Star Wars: Starfighter in this Step 2 leveled reader.
Star Wars: Starfighter Expanded Edition
Release Date: June 22, 2027
- An expanded retelling of the hotly anticipated film Star Wars: Starfighter with scenes you didn't see on screen!
Star Wars Stickers
Release Date: April 20, 2027
- Use these Star Wars stickers to add a bit of intergalactic flair to your personal items!
- This book is filled with more than 500 fantastic stickers showcasing art from all nine films in the Skywalker saga!
Star Wars: The Rebel Collection – Step Into Reading (Target Exclusive)
Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Star Wars Little Golden Book
The Mandalorian Adventures with Grogu Pop-Up Storybook
Release Date: November 24, 2026
- When the Mandalorian accepted the assignment to deliver an asset, he never expected that the package he’d secure would be an orphaned child. What began as a job turned into something more as Din Djarin grew closer to Grogu, an alien child strong in the Force. Experience key moments in their journey together in this engaging pop-up storybook from acclaimed paper engineer Matthew Reinhart featuring memorable scenes from all seasons of The Mandalorian and a peek into the new film The Mandalorian & Grogu recreated in engaging pop-ups. From Grogu’s first meeting with Din Djarin to his studies among the Jedi and ultimately his determination to learn the Way of the Mandalore and become Din Grogu, this delightful pop-up storybook is the perfect book for the whole family to enjoy Grogu’s journey together.
More Star Wars News:
- Darth Jar Jar has officially joined the roster of playable characters in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.
- The soundtrack to Star Wars: Galactic Racer by composer Gordy Haab is now available to stream.
- Speaking of Galactic Racer, you can feel what it's like to experience podracing for yourself in the game's launch trailer.
- Savi's Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has unveiled a new updated hilt theme, in addition to advanced light and sound effects.