New Poster Teases December Return of "Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation"
The second season of the Disney Villains inspired anime will be inspired by "The Lion King"
The latest chapter in the anime-inspired world of Disney Twisted-Wonderland is set to arrive this December on Disney+ and Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Since 2020 in Japan and 2022 in North America, the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been thrilling players with its character inspired by Disney Villains.
- The franchise expanded last year with Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, which concluded its eight-episode first season on Disney+.
- Now, we know that the anime series will return in December 2026 for its second season, telling the "Episode of Savanaclaw" – which based on the art released, appears to have heavy The Lion King inspiration, with Scar featured on the poster.
- The world, characters, and storylines are inspired by Disney Villains, but reimagined as stylish “bishonen” (handsome male) characters.
- Famed Black Butler creator Yana Toboso handled original character designs and the main scenario for the game.
- Like the game, the anime adapts the story in dorm-themed arcs, each based on a Disney villain or classic film:
- Heartslabyul (Alice in Wonderland)
- Savanaclaw (The Lion King)
- Octavinelle (The Little Mermaid)
- Our own Alex Reif has recapped every episode of Season 1, which you can read via our Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation tag.
More Disney TV News:
- While Marvel’s Wonder Man had previously announced a second season, plans have clearly changed as Disney+ has officially canceled the series.
- One day ahead of the release of a special prequel episode of FX's Adults, we've gotten a new poster for the show's upcoming second season!
- Hulu has announced the premiere date and first details for the fourth season of its true crime docuseries Betrayal.
- Get ready to flashback to the neon lights and synth sounds of the 1980s with a special event in Los Angeles celebrating FX's new series, The Shards.
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