New Poster Teases December Return of "Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation"

The second season of the Disney Villains inspired anime will be inspired by "The Lion King"

The latest chapter in the anime-inspired world of Disney Twisted-Wonderland is set to arrive this December on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

Since 2020 in Japan and 2022 in North America, the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been thrilling players with its character inspired by Disney Villains.

The franchise expanded last year with Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, which concluded its eight-episode first season on Disney+.

Now, we know that the anime series will return in December 2026 for its second season, telling the "Episode of Savanaclaw" – which based on the art released, appears to have heavy The Lion King inspiration, with Scar featured on the poster.

The world, characters, and storylines are inspired by Disney Villains, but reimagined as stylish “bishonen” (handsome male) characters.

Famed Black Butler creator Yana Toboso handled original character designs and the main scenario for the game.

Like the game, the anime adapts the story in dorm-themed arcs, each based on a Disney villain or classic film: Heartslabyul (Alice in Wonderland) Savanaclaw (The Lion King) Octavinelle (The Little Mermaid)

Our own Alex Reif has recapped every episode of Season 1, which you can read via our Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation tag.

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