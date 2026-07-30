New Poster Teases December Return of "Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation"

The second season of the Disney Villains inspired anime will be inspired by "The Lion King"

The latest chapter in the anime-inspired world of Disney Twisted-Wonderland is set to arrive this December on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

  • Since 2020 in Japan and 2022 in North America, the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been thrilling players with its character inspired by Disney Villains.
  • The franchise expanded last year with Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, which concluded its eight-episode first season on Disney+.
  • Now, we know that the anime series will return in December 2026 for its second season, telling the "Episode of Savanaclaw" – which based on the art released, appears to have heavy The Lion King inspiration, with Scar featured on the poster.

  • The world, characters, and storylines are inspired by Disney Villains, but reimagined as stylish “bishonen” (handsome male) characters.
  • Famed Black Butler creator Yana Toboso handled original character designs and the main scenario for the game.
  • Like the game, the anime adapts the story in dorm-themed arcs, each based on a Disney villain or classic film:
    • Heartslabyul (Alice in Wonderland)
    • Savanaclaw (The Lion King)
    • Octavinelle (The Little Mermaid)
  • Our own Alex Reif has recapped every episode of Season 1, which you can read via our Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation tag.

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