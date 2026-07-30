Poster for Season 2 of FX's "Adults" Arrives Ahead of Special Prequel Episode's Debut

The gang is back together as we prepare to learn more about their origins.

One day ahead of the release of a special prequel episode of FX's Adults, we've gotten a new poster for the show's upcoming second season!

What's Happening:

Tomorrow, July 31, FX will debut a special prequel episode of their hit comedy series Adults detailing the origins of the friend group.

But before that, we got a new poster for the second season of the show, which will follow a month later on Thursday, August 27.

Season 2 picks up after the fallout of the Season 1 finale, particularly the complicated relationship dynamics surrounding Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton. The emotional consequences of Anton and Issa's kiss are expected to drive much of the season's drama.

Adults stars: Malik Elassal (Samir) Lucy Freyer (Billie) Jack Innanen (Paul Baker) Amita Rao (Issa) Owen Thiele (Anton)

Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.

The full second season will debut on Thursday, August 27 on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, the prequel episode, written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story.

Titled "Marathon Day," the prequel episode will arrive Friday, July 31 on FXX and Hulu, and will also be available for a limited sneak peek on Hulu’s YouTube channel and FX’s TikTok and Instagram channels.

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