Poster for Season 2 of FX's "Adults" Arrives Ahead of Special Prequel Episode's Debut

The gang is back together as we prepare to learn more about their origins.
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One day ahead of the release of a special prequel episode of FX's Adults, we've gotten a new poster for the show's upcoming second season!

What's Happening:

  • Tomorrow, July 31, FX will debut a special prequel episode of their hit comedy series Adults detailing the origins of the friend group.
  • But before that, we got a new poster for the second season of the show, which will follow a month later on Thursday, August 27.

  • Season 2 picks up after the fallout of the Season 1 finale, particularly the complicated relationship dynamics surrounding Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton. The emotional consequences of Anton and Issa's kiss are expected to drive much of the season's drama.
  • Adults stars:
    • Malik Elassal (Samir)
    • Lucy Freyer (Billie)
    • Jack Innanen (Paul Baker)
    • Amita Rao (Issa)
    • Owen Thiele (Anton)
  • Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell. 
  • The full second season will debut on Thursday, August 27 on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
  • Meanwhile, the prequel episode, written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story.
  • Titled "Marathon Day," the prequel episode will arrive Friday, July 31 on FXX and Hulu, and will also be available for a limited sneak peek on Hulu’s YouTube channel and FX’s TikTok and Instagram channels.

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