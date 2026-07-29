Flashback to 1981 with FX's "The Shards" at the Sherman Oaks Galleria
This special event celebrating the new FX series takes place this weekend, August 1 and 2.
Get ready to flashback to the neon lights and synth sounds of the 1980s with a special event in Los Angeles celebrating FX's new series, The Shards.
What's Happening:
- FX is getting ready to debut their new series The Shards, which is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles.
- To get those in LA excited for the show, FX is about to flashback to 1981 this weekend with a special event at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.
- You're invited to grab your friends and cruise over to FX's The Shards Flashback, where you'll be able to hit the arcade, flip through records, catch a sneak peek at the cinema, shop 'til you drop, and more.
- Event highlights include:
- Licorice Pizza’s Listening Station Powered by RadioShack
- Maybelline’s Fit Me Matching Kiosk
- The Fit T-Shirt Customization Shop
- Creamery Custom Soft Serve by Creamy Boys
- Retro Arcade Games
- The event takes place this weekend on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. Hours are 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.
- While the event is free to attend, it is recommended you reserve a spot – which you can still do at the event's official website.
- Additionally, you must be over the age of 18 to attend.
About The Shards:
- Based on the acclaimed and bestselling novel by author Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), The Shards is the latest project from Ryan Murphy and will debut on FX in August.
- Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence.
- At its center is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer and keenly observant teenager whose reality begins to unravel with the arrival of a mysterious and magnetic new student, Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). Transferring in just before his senior year, Robert’s appearance coincides with the growing terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.
- Alongside Bret is his elite social circle, which consists of Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties and excess. The promise of their youth is contrasted with the dark and cynical world of the adults surrounding them: Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth).
- The Shards stars:
- Igby Rigney (Midnight Mass) as Bret
- Kaia Gerber (Babylon) as Susan Reynolds
- Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer
- Graham Campbell (Late Fame) as Thom Wright
- Wes Bentley (American Beauty) as Terry Schaffer
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Liz Schaffer
- Jordan Roth (I Think I Do) as Steven Reinhardt
- Music for the series will be provided by pop artist Troye Sivan and longtime collaborator Leland. Additionally, series star and rising pop artist Hayes Warner will also provide original music for the series.
- The Shards premieres Wednesday, August 5 with two episodes on FX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now