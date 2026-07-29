Flashback to 1981 with FX's "The Shards" at the Sherman Oaks Galleria

Get ready to flashback to the neon lights and synth sounds of the 1980s with a special event in Los Angeles celebrating FX's new series, The Shards.

What's Happening:

FX is getting ready to debut their new series The Shards, which is set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles.

To get those in LA excited for the show, FX is about to flashback to 1981 this weekend with a special event at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

You're invited to grab your friends and cruise over to FX's The Shards Flashback, where you'll be able to hit the arcade, flip through records, catch a sneak peek at the cinema, shop 'til you drop, and more.

Event highlights include: Licorice Pizza’s Listening Station Powered by RadioShack

Maybelline’s Fit Me Matching Kiosk

The Fit T-Shirt Customization Shop

Creamery Custom Soft Serve by Creamy Boys

Retro Arcade Games

The event takes place this weekend on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. Hours are 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

While the event is free to attend, it is recommended you reserve a spot – which you can still do at the event's official website .