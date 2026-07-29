Hulu Shares First Look at Second Season of "Chad Powers" Ahead of September Debut

We were left hanging!

Hulu has shared the debut date and a first look into the second season of Chad Powers, arriving on the platform in September.

What's Happening:

Hulu has shared a number of first look photos and shared the date that we can hit the field once again with their hit series, Chad Powers.

In the second season of the show, Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off of it has everyone suspicious – especially Coach Hudson and Gerry.

The walls are closing in on Russ’s lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky.

The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

Based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, Chad Powers comes from 20th Television and streams on Hulu. The half hour comedy series hails from co-creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron.

In its second season, Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Ben Brown and ESPN’s Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart and Craig Lazarus.

Powell executive produces with his producing partner Dan Cohen under Barnstorm Productions. Waldron and Adam Fasullo executive produce for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe also serves as executive producer.

Season Two of Chad Powers arrives on September 3, 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

When We Last Saw Our Friends (Spoilers Ahead):

The last episode of the first season hit Hulu back in October of 2025, and follows the Southern Georgia Catfish's biggest game of the season and the inevitable collapse of Russ Holliday's double life as Chad Powers.

The finale picks up immediately after Coach Jake Hudson suffers a heart attack at the end of Episode 5. Russ (as Chad) rushes to help save him, reminding viewers that the selfish former quarterback we've followed has genuinely changed over the course of the season. Coach Hudson survives the medical emergency, but it casts a shadow over the championship game and the future of the program.

The biggest reveal comes when Ricky finally discovers that Chad Powers is actually disgraced quarterback Russ Holliday wearing elaborate prosthetics. This had been the central mystery of the series, and the finale doesn't end with an easy reconciliation. Instead, Ricky is left feeling betrayed, creating the big conflict that could drive the next season.

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