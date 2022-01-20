“Disney Twisted Wonderland” Makes Its U.S. and Canada English Language Debut

by | Jan 20, 2022 2:47 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney Twisted Wonderland is now available in the U.S. and Canada, now with the launch of the English version of the popular mobile game.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Twisted-Wonderland opens its doors to players in the U.S. and Canada today with the long-awaited launch of the mobile game’s English version on iOS and Android.
  • To kick things off, the acclaimed mobile game is holding a special Launch Celebration Campaign where players can take advantage of a bevy of rewards, including special log in bonuses, a guaranteed Super Super Rare card summon, and limited time deals in the in-game store.  Players will also receive all pre-registration campaign rewards to help them during their stay at Night Raven College.
  • Available upon launch are two main story books, beginning with “Main Story Book 1: The Rose-Red Tyrant” featuring characters twisted from Disney’s Alice in Wonderland – the Heartslabyul Dorm, where students live their everyday lives following the laws set forth by the Queen of Hearts. In “Main Story Book 2: The Usurper from the Wilds” players will meet the students of the Savanaclaw Dorm, modeled after the perseverance of the King of Beasts and twisted from Disney’s The Lion King.
  • Story progression consists of three different parts: Original Disney-Inspired Adventures, Twistunes Rhythmic Challenges, and Turn-Based Battles. Within the Original Disney-Inspired Adventures, all character models are animated using Live2D and all the main story scenarios are fully voiced, adding immersive depth and compelling energy to the story.
  • Disney Twisted-Wonderland promises to bring a unique gaming experience to anime, manga, and Disney fans alike, with the visual and storytelling style of renowned anime and manga artist, Yana Toboso, best known for the wildly successful Black Butler series. This highly anticipated mobile game features an opening animation by TROYCA (Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files {Rail Zeppelin} Grace note, Aldnoah.Zero) and an all-star voice cast including Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tokyo Ghoul), Koki Uchiyama (Haikyu!!, Fate/Zero), and Atsushi Tamaru (The Irregular at Magic High School, The Asterisk War).
  • Disney Twisted-Wonderland is now available as a free download with in-app purchases on the App Store and Google Play.

 
 
