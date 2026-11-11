"VisionQuest" Post-Credits Scene Gives a Major "Avengers: Doomsday" Tease

Tonight's VisionQuest finale featured an extra-special post-credits scene, teasing something big for Avengers: Doomsday.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of VisionQuest.

What's Happening:

And just like that, Marvel's latest series VisionQuest came to a close tonight as the eighth episode titled "Forever" debuted on Disney+.

However, in true MCU fashion, the episode not only included a mid-credits scene but also tacked on a post-credit tease for Avengers: Doomsday.

After a quick look back at Wanda's "demise" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we see Doom lift the rubble and declare, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."

Sure enough, Wanda lurches back to life.

While some may have anticipated the return of the Scarlet Witch, it seems we now have confirmation that she'll be a factor in Avengers: Doomsday.

For much more on the VisionQuest finale, be sure to check out Mack's recap.

As for Avengers: Doomsday, you can catch that in theatres on December 18.

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