"VisionQuest" Post-Credits Scene Gives a Major "Avengers: Doomsday" Tease
Spoilers ahead, obviously.
Tonight's VisionQuest finale featured an extra-special post-credits scene, teasing something big for Avengers: Doomsday.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of VisionQuest.
What's Happening:
- And just like that, Marvel's latest series VisionQuest came to a close tonight as the eighth episode titled "Forever" debuted on Disney+.
- However, in true MCU fashion, the episode not only included a mid-credits scene but also tacked on a post-credit tease for Avengers: Doomsday.
- After a quick look back at Wanda's "demise" in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we see Doom lift the rubble and declare, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine."
- Sure enough, Wanda lurches back to life.
- While some may have anticipated the return of the Scarlet Witch, it seems we now have confirmation that she'll be a factor in Avengers: Doomsday.
- For much more on the VisionQuest finale, be sure to check out Mack's recap.
- As for Avengers: Doomsday, you can catch that in theatres on December 18.
More Marvel News:
- The Fantastic Four are heading to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
- Get ready to revisit more MCU films with the next round of Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast episodes.
- Speaking of podcasts, there's also an official VisionQuest companion podcast.
- Doomsday is headed on a world tour.