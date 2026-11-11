Disney+ Adds 3D Movies and Immersive Environments to Meta Quest
Select Disney+ titles streamed in 3D with themed environments on Quest 3 & 3S in select regions
Earlier this year, Meta announced that starting this November, Disney+ subscribers in select countries could stream select films in 3D—complete with immersive viewing environments like Tatooine, Avengers Tower, and Scare Floor. That day has now arrived.
What’s Happening:
- Back at Meta Connect 2026, Meta revealed that Disney+ subscribers in select countries would be able to stream 3D movies—such as Marvel’s The Avengers and Black Panther—with custom themed environments in November.
- In a new post from Meta, the company has confirmed that as of now, over 60 films are now available to view in 3D as part of an upgraded Disney+ app.
- 3D is only available "at this time" on the Quest 3 and 3S models, according to the Disney+ help page. It's unclear if there are any plans to make the 3D mode work for older models that simply haven't been completed, or if that won't be happening.
- The announcement mentions that Meta VR Glasses, set to launch in Spring 2027, will also include the 3D Disney+ app.
More Disney+ News:
- Check out our recap of the VisionQuest finale.
- A new series from Tony McNamara is now in production for Disney+ and Hulu.
- A new series based on Blood Wedding is now in development at Disney+.