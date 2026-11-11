Disney+ Adds 3D Movies and Immersive Environments to Meta Quest

Select Disney+ titles streamed in 3D with themed environments on Quest 3 & 3S in select regions

Earlier this year, Meta announced that starting this November, Disney+ subscribers in select countries could stream select films in 3D—complete with immersive viewing environments like Tatooine, Avengers Tower, and Scare Floor. That day has now arrived.

What’s Happening:

Back at Meta Connect 2026, Meta revealed that Disney+ subscribers in select countries would be able to stream 3D movies—such as Marvel’s The Avengers and Black Panther—with custom themed environments in November.

In a new post from Meta, the company has confirmed that as of now, over 60 films are now available to view in 3D as part of an upgraded Disney+ app.

3D is only available "at this time" on the Quest 3 and 3S models, according to the Disney+ help page. It's unclear if there are any plans to make the 3D mode work for older models that simply haven't been completed, or if that won't be happening.

The announcement mentions that Meta VR Glasses, set to launch in Spring 2027, will also include the 3D Disney+ app.

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