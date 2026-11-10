"Mosquito" Starring Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones Officially Starts Production For Hulu/Disney+

Writer Tony McNamara and Hulu have done great things together. Following popular and well-regarded series like The Great and Normal People, the announcement that he was working on a new series has had fans excited. Nearly a year after the announcement of the planned series Mosquito, we finally have news, and it will make fans very happy.

What's Happening:

It was nearly a year ago that a new series, Mosquito, from Tony McNamara, was announced to be coming to Hulu.

Now, in a cute video with stars Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones, it's been announced that the series has officially entered production.

Hear that? 🦟 Mosquito is officially in production with Nicholas Hoult and Daisy Edgar-Jones.



A brand new comedy-drama from Tony McNamara, the award-winning writer of The Great & Poor Things. pic.twitter.com/FhGGSTwsGJ — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) November 10, 2026

The six-episode series will follow Hoult and Edgar-Jones as a married couple whose relationship begins to break down. The catalyst for things falling apart is a simple mosquito.

The series reunites Nicholas Hoult with McNamara, who wrote the critically acclaimed The Great for Hulu. Edgar-Jones is also no stranger to Hulu as co-star of Normal People.

Production has begun in the UK, and Kyle Soller, Phoebe Fox, John Macmillan, Belinda Bromilow, Liv Hill, Frances Magee, Phoebe Campbell, Akshay Khanna, Bamshad Abedi Amin, and Den Rasaq have all been added to the cast.

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