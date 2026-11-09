Darius Rucker Gets Personal in New Hulu Documentary "They Called Me Hootie"
The Grammy-winning musician opens up about his rise to fame, personal struggles, and journey from Hootie & the Blowfish to country music stardom.
Hulu will shine a light on Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker in their new documentary, Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie.
What's Happening:
- Executive produced by Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and directed by Emmy Award winner Jason Bergh, the film follows Rucker's journey from his childhood in Charleston, South Carolina, to international superstardom.
- Rucker first found success as the frontman of the two-time Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish before launching a successful solo career in country music, earning another Grammy along the way.
- The documentary takes an intimate look at the challenges behind his success, including struggles with drugs and alcohol, the breakdown of his marriage, and several brushes with death.
- Featuring never-before-seen footage from the early days of Hootie & the Blowfish, along with new footage of Rucker on tour and recording his upcoming album, the film explores his career, personal growth, and reinvention.
- The documentary also includes interviews with Rucker's friends, family, and collaborators, including:
- Actor Woody Harrelson
- Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, Mark Bryan, and Dean Felber
- Country music stars Brad Paisley and Lady A
- Former manager Doc McGhee
- Record producer Frank Rogers
- Together, their stories offer a personal look at the man behind the music and the experiences that have shaped his life and career.
- Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie premieres Monday, November 16, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
What They're Saying:
- Darius Rucker: “When I look back on my life and career, I never could have imagined the road I’d take or where it would lead me. I’ve had opportunities beyond anything I dreamed of, but there have also been times when I had to take a chance, bet on myself and trust that I could do things my own way. But I’ve never walked that road alone. The love and support of my family, my road family and the people I’ve been fortunate enough to work alongside have been at the heart of everything we’ve accomplished. With They Called Me Hootie, I get to reflect on that journey, the people and experiences that shaped me, and share a side of my story that people may not know.”
- Robin Roberts: “I crossed paths with Darius 30 years ago, when I was with ESPN and Hootie & the Blowfish first appeared on College GameDay. I’ve enjoyed following and covering his career ever since, but I’ve never seen Darius quite like this. This documentary reveals a side of Darius that is raw, vulnerable and unexpected. It’s a deeply personal story, and I think audiences will be surprised by what they discover about this exceptionally talented man.”
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