"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Official Podcast Returning for Season 3

Go back behind the scenes with "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

If your TV show doesn't have a companion podcast, is it even a real show? At this point, it seems that almost every high-profile streaming series has its own podcast, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians is certainly no exception. The show debuted a companion podcast alongside Season 2, and the show will be back for Season 3.

What's Happening:

The official Twitter account for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has confirmed that the Official Podcast will return alongside the new season when it debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on November 20.

The podcast is hosted by cast member Aryan Simhadri, who plays the sidekick character Grover in the series.

Check out the teaser for the upcoming new season below.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the book The Titan's Curse. Check out the trailer for the upcoming season.

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