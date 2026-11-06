"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Official Podcast Returning for Season 3
Go back behind the scenes with "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"
If your TV show doesn't have a companion podcast, is it even a real show? At this point, it seems that almost every high-profile streaming series has its own podcast, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians is certainly no exception. The show debuted a companion podcast alongside Season 2, and the show will be back for Season 3.
What's Happening:
- The official Twitter account for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has confirmed that the Official Podcast will return alongside the new season when it debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on November 20.
- The podcast is hosted by cast member Aryan Simhadri, who plays the sidekick character Grover in the series.
- Check out the teaser for the upcoming new season below.
- Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the book The Titan's Curse. Check out the trailer for the upcoming season.
More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:
- The main cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will appear in an entirely different podcast when they appear at the 92nd St Y later this month.
- Host your own Percy Jackson watch party with a new food promotion with Greek street food restaurant Nick the Greek.
- Another big Percy Jackson promotion is set for the Empire State Building.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now