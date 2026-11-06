"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Official Podcast Returning for Season 3

Go back behind the scenes with "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"

If your TV show doesn't have a companion podcast, is it even a real show? At this point, it seems that almost every high-profile streaming series has its own podcast, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians is certainly no exception. The show debuted a companion podcast alongside Season 2, and the show will be back for Season 3.

What's Happening:

  • The official Twitter account for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has confirmed that the Official Podcast will return alongside the new season when it debuts on Disney+ and Hulu on November 20.
  • The podcast is hosted by cast member Aryan Simhadri, who plays the sidekick character Grover in the series.
  • Check out the teaser for the upcoming new season below.

  • Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the book The Titan's Curse. Check out the trailer for the upcoming season.

More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey