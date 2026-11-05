Hulu Shares Trailer for "Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death" True-Crime Docuseries
The three-part series dives into the dark side of online masculinity and influencer culture, premiering November 10.
What happened to Leo Longevity? Find out as Hulu's latest three-part true-crime docuseries explores extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death, a new true-crime docuseries that follows Dr. Tony Huge, a controversial figure who promotes experimental body-enhancement techniques to followers willing to take extreme risks to transform their appearances.
- When Leo & Longevity, a penis-enlargement expert and close associate of Tony Huge, is found dead in Thailand, fellow influencers begin investigating his death and questioning Tony and his right-hand man, Connor Murphy.
- As online speculation grows, attention turns to other suspicious deaths involving members of Tony Huge's inner circle.
- Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death is directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Boardwalk Pictures (Welcome to Wrexham) and Hyperobject Industries (Don't Look Up), with Adam McKay among the executive producers.
- All three episodes premiere Tuesday, November 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The series joins Hulu's growing true-crime documentary lineup, which includes Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, Betrayal: Dirty Secrets, and Swipe Right on the Devil.
More Hulu News:
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- Check out the trailer for Bobby Lee: Finally, as the veteran comedian gets his first ever hour-long standup special.
- The first episode of Hulu's Phony is currently available to watch for free on YouTube.
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