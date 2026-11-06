"The Remarried Empress" Becomes Disney+ and Hulu's Biggest Local Original Premiere of All Time
The romantic epic became the most-viewed local original premiere on both platforms globally, based on its first three days.
Disney+ and Hulu's new romantic epic, The Remarried Empress, has become the most viewed local original premiere of all time on both platforms globally.
What's Happening:
- After dropping a day earlier than originally planned, The Remarried Empress is already doing big numbers for Disney, becoming the most viewed local original premiere of all time on Disney+ and Hulu globally, based on 3 days of views following its launch.
- That follows equally extraordinary anticipation for the series reflected in sold out preview screenings at Busan International Film Festival, 13 million views in the first 48 hours following the payoff trailer’s debut on YouTube and social media platforms, and nearly 3 billion views of the original webtoon since it was first released.
- The Remarried Empress is based on a hit 2019 Naver Webtoon that was in turn adapted from a web novel that began in 2018.
- The popularity of The Remarried Empress also led to a mobile game, an audio drama, and a paperback collection of the web novel.
- The Remarried Empress "follows the strained relationship of beloved Empress Navier and her husband Emperor Sovieshu of the Eastern Kingdom. With anxieties rising across the kingdom, the couple’s relationship begins to fracture when Sovieshu falls in love with a runaway slave and attempts to move heaven and earth to win her heart. Unwilling to compromise her dignity, Navier acquiesces to the emperor’s requests on one condition – that she be allowed to remarry rival Crown Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom. What follows is a tale of love, lust and regret that threatens the fate of an entire kingdom as Navier strives to reclaim her power."
- The series stars:
- Shin Mina (Karma, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as Empress Navier
- Ju Jihoon (Light Shop, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Emperor Sovieshu
- Lee Jongsuk (Big Mouth) as Crown Prince Heinrey
- Lee Seyoung (The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown) as escaped-slave Rashta
- The first four episodes are now streaming, with two episodes released each week after on every Wednesday through November 25.
- Our own Alex Reif shared his thoughts on the new series, which he says lives up to the hype.
More Disney TV News:
- The Percy Jackson and the Olympians official podcast is returning alongside Season 3.
- ABC has announced its 2027 midseason premiere schedule, featuring the return of fan-favorite series, new shows, and major live events.
- The soundtrack to Season 2 of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is now available to stream.
- The 60th Annual CMA Awards will feature performances from Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves and more, plus a special tribute to Dolly Parton!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now