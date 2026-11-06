ABC Announces 2027 Midseason Premiere Schedule

Check out when you can catch returning favorites, award shows, and more.

ABC has announced its 2027 midseason premiere schedule, featuring the return of fan-favorite series, new shows, and major live events, including the Grammy Awards, Super Bowl LXI, and the Oscars.

What’s Happening:

ABC's 2027 midseason schedule kicks off on Tuesday, January 5, with the Season 5 premiere of Will Trent, Season 3 premiere of High Potential, and series debut of Surviving a Scandal.

Wednesday, January 6, will see the Season 3 premiere of Shifting Gears, the Season 9 return of The Rookie, and the debut of the new series The Rookie North.

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey's Anatomy return on Thursday, January 7, followed by Abbott Elementary on January 13 and Celebrity Jeopardy! on January 29.

American Idol celebrates its 25th anniversary with a primetime special on February 1, ahead of its Season 25 premiere on February 8, when Shark Tank moves to its new 10 PM timeslot.

ABC's major live events include The Grammy Awards on February 7, Super Bowl LXI on February 14, followed by a special episode of High Potential, and The Oscars on March 14, hosted by Conan O'Brien.

The Bachelor returns for Season 30 on March 21, followed by What Would You Do?.

Additional premiere dates will be announced later, while the previously announced Untitled Grey's Anatomy Spinoff is scheduled to debut during the 2027–2028 broadcast season.

Check out the full schedule below:

Tuesday, January 5

8:00 PM – Will Trent (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 PM – High Potential (Season 3 Premiere)

10:00 PM – Surviving a Scandal (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, January 6

8:00 PM – Shifting Gears (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)

9:00 PM – The Rookie (Season 9 Premiere)

10:00 PM – The Rookie North (Series Premiere)

Thursday, January 7

8:00 PM – 9-1-1 (Season 10 Midseason Return)

9:00 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2 Midseason Return)

10:00 PM – Grey's Anatomy (Season 23 Midseason Return)

Wednesday, January 13

8:31 PM – Abbott Elementary (Season 6 Midseason Return)

Friday, January 29

8:00 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 5 Premiere)

Monday, February 1

8:00 PM – American Idol at 25 (Working Title)

Sunday, February 7

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT – The Grammy Awards

Monday, February 8

8:00 PM – American Idol (Season 25 Premiere)

10:00 PM – Shark Tank (New Time Period)

Sunday, February 14

6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT – Super Bowl LXI

10:15 PM – High Potential

Sunday, March 14

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT – The Oscars

Sunday, March 21

7:00 PM – America's Funniest Home Videos

8:01 PM – The Bachelor (Season 30 Premiere)

10:01 PM – What Would You Do? (Season 18 Premiere)

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