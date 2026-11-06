ABC Announces 2027 Midseason Premiere Schedule
ABC has announced its 2027 midseason premiere schedule, featuring the return of fan-favorite series, new shows, and major live events, including the Grammy Awards, Super Bowl LXI, and the Oscars.
What’s Happening:
- ABC's 2027 midseason schedule kicks off on Tuesday, January 5, with the Season 5 premiere of Will Trent, Season 3 premiere of High Potential, and series debut of Surviving a Scandal.
- Wednesday, January 6, will see the Season 3 premiere of Shifting Gears, the Season 9 return of The Rookie, and the debut of the new series The Rookie North.
- 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, and Grey's Anatomy return on Thursday, January 7, followed by Abbott Elementary on January 13 and Celebrity Jeopardy! on January 29.
- American Idol celebrates its 25th anniversary with a primetime special on February 1, ahead of its Season 25 premiere on February 8, when Shark Tank moves to its new 10 PM timeslot.
- ABC's major live events include The Grammy Awards on February 7, Super Bowl LXI on February 14, followed by a special episode of High Potential, and The Oscars on March 14, hosted by Conan O'Brien.
- The Bachelor returns for Season 30 on March 21, followed by What Would You Do?.
- Additional premiere dates will be announced later, while the previously announced Untitled Grey's Anatomy Spinoff is scheduled to debut during the 2027–2028 broadcast season.
- Check out the full schedule below:
Tuesday, January 5
8:00 PM – Will Trent (Season 5 Premiere)
9:00 PM – High Potential (Season 3 Premiere)
10:00 PM – Surviving a Scandal (Series Premiere)
Wednesday, January 6
8:00 PM – Shifting Gears (Two-Episode Season 3 Premiere)
9:00 PM – The Rookie (Season 9 Premiere)
10:00 PM – The Rookie North (Series Premiere)
Thursday, January 7
8:00 PM – 9-1-1 (Season 10 Midseason Return)
9:00 PM – 9-1-1: Nashville (Season 2 Midseason Return)
10:00 PM – Grey's Anatomy (Season 23 Midseason Return)
Wednesday, January 13
8:31 PM – Abbott Elementary (Season 6 Midseason Return)
Friday, January 29
8:00 PM – Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 5 Premiere)
Monday, February 1
8:00 PM – American Idol at 25 (Working Title)
Sunday, February 7
7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT – The Grammy Awards
Monday, February 8
8:00 PM – American Idol (Season 25 Premiere)
10:00 PM – Shark Tank (New Time Period)
Sunday, February 14
6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT – Super Bowl LXI
10:15 PM – High Potential
Sunday, March 14
7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT – The Oscars
Sunday, March 21
7:00 PM – America's Funniest Home Videos
8:01 PM – The Bachelor (Season 30 Premiere)
10:01 PM – What Would You Do? (Season 18 Premiere)
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