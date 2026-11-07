She's Got Everything: Hulu's "All's Fair" is Celebrating Season 2 with "Divorce Haul" Activation

Hulu's legal drama All's Fair just premiered its second season, and the show is hitting the road. Three flatbed trucks will be on display today in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, in a promotion that's being called "She's Got Everything."

What's Happening:

All's Fair, the Hulu series from Ryan Murphy about female divorce attorneys who start their own firm, launched its second season on November 4.

Today, if you're in New York, Los Angeles, or Miami, you might spy a flatbed truck with quite the haul. Each truck is full of the items that a woman in that area could end up with if she "got everything" in the divorce.

The trucks' locations today will be: The Grove (LA, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)



Herald Square (NYC, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Aventura Mall (Miami, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Fans will be able to snap pictures with the trucks, and premium "settlements" will be available, which is the fun way of saying there will be giveaways at the locations while supplies last.

As activations go, this one is pretty funny, if a little twisted. I imagine anybody not familiar with the show who sees this might be curious enough to give it a look.

The show's official Instagram dropped a look with co-star N iecy Nash-Betts.

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