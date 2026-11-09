Disney+ Developing Modern Adaptation of "Blood Wedding" from Director Manolo Caro
The Mexican filmmaker will bring Federico García Lorca’s classic tragedy into the present day with a new adaptation set in Mexico.
Disney+ is developing a new series inspired by Blood Wedding (Bodas de Sangre), the celebrated tragedy from Spanish playwright Federico García Lorca.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that Disney+ is teaming up with Mexican filmmaker Manolo Caro for a new series adaptation of Federico García Lorca’s classic play Blood Wedding.
- The project will be helmed by Mexican director and producer Manolo Caro, best known for The House of Flowers, Perfect Strangers and Down the Rabbit Hole.
- Originally written in 1932, Blood Wedding follows a bride who abandons her groom at the altar to run away with a former lover, setting off a tragic series of events fueled by passion, family conflict and revenge.
- The new adaptation will bring the story into the present day, setting it against the rugged landscapes of Mexico and incorporating regional Mexican music.
- Woo Films, which has previously collaborated with Caro on several projects, is also involved in developing the series, with Rafa Ley, Mario Savino and Laura Wills serving as executive producers.
- The adaptation is part of Disney+'s continued investment in locally produced Mexican content, which also includes The Worst Trip Around the World and the upcoming Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again.
- Blood Wedding is among the most frequently performed Spanish-language plays and has previously been adapted for film, including Carlos Saura's acclaimed 1981 flamenco production starring Antonio Gades.
- The announcement comes amid renewed interest in Lorca's work, including the success of the Spanish film La Bola Negra.
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