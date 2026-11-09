Make the Holidays Magic: Disney Launches Global Campaign with New Holiday Short Film "The Invisible Horse"

The campaign arrives with several exciting ways Disney is giving back.

Disney is kicking off the holiday season with a new global campaign, Make the Holidays Magic, featuring an original short film and special initiatives designed to spread holiday cheer to families around the world.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced a new global holiday campaign, Make the Holidays Magic, launching today, November 9, 2026, bringing together holiday celebrations across Disney Parks, streaming, television, consumer products, and charitable initiatives.

The campaign kicks off with A Disney Holiday Short: The Invisible Horse, an original short film directed by Dougal Wilson.

Teased late last week, the film follows Jack, a young boy who believes he has outgrown the magic of the holidays, until an encounter with a mysterious invisible creature helps him rediscover his imagination and reconnect with his family.

The Invisible Horse is available to watch now on Disney+ and YouTube.

Throughout the holiday season, Disney will partner with Make-A-Wish, Blue Star Families, Toys for Tots, and other nonprofit organizations to provide holiday experiences, gifts, and surprises to children and families in need.

These initiatives will include wish-granting experiences, toy drives, Disney Store shopping sprees, special performances, character and talent appearances, and events across Disney Parks, Disney on Broadway, and Disney On Ice.

Disney's holiday giving efforts will also be highlighted through a special Dancing with the Stars holiday broadcast and programming including Good Morning America, The View, Tamron Hall, Live with Kelly and Mark, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

Fans can participate in the campaign by visiting Disney.com/HolidayMagic, where they can donate to Make-A-Wish or contribute toys to Toys for Tots through Disney Store.

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