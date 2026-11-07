Shop Discounted Disney Ornaments With an Extra 25% Off This Weekend

Save an additional 25% with code DISNEYPAL, plus get free shipping on orders of $85 or more.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Disney fans have a little extra incentive to get a head start on their holiday decorating! Disney is currently offering a Limited Time Offer on select ornaments, and shoppers can save even more with an additional site-wide 25% off through the Friends & Family promotion.

Whether you're adding to your Disney Christmas tree collection, looking for the perfect gift for a fellow Disney fan, or hoping to bring a little extra magic to your holiday décor, there are plenty of fun finds worth checking out. I've rounded up some of my favorite Disney ornament picks to help you find something special.



But don't wait too long to shop! The Friends & Family discount code DISNEYPAL is only valid through Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. That's this weekend, so now is the time to place your order and take advantage of the extra savings.

Use code DISNEYPAL at checkout to receive an additional 25% off, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of $85 or more. With the promotion ending Sunday night, be sure to grab your favorite ornaments before the offer disappears.

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