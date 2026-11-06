Go Nuts for This Chip ‘n Dale Collection at Disney Store
Earlier this fall, Disney Parks welcomed a Chip ‘n Dale collection celebrating the cute but mischievous chipmunk brothers. Now that guests at the resorts have had a chance to shop the selection, it’s finally making its way to Disney Store.
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What’s Happening:
- Chip ‘n Dale are the stars of a new apparel and accessories collection to arrive at Disney Store. Coming to fans directly from the Disney Parks, drop has something for every fan.
- The adorable duo takes the spotlight on a fuzzy headband, hoodie, Crocs, big-face tote, a crossbody bag, plush, and socks.
- The Chip ‘n Dale Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $79.99.
Chip 'n Dale Plush Headband | Disney Store
Chip Plush Hat for Adults | Disney Store
Dale Plush Hat for Adults | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Socks for Adults | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Plush Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Crossbody Bag | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Wristlet Purse and Coin Purse Set | Disney Store
Chip Plush – 11'' | Disney Store
Dale Plush – 11'' | Disney Store
Chip 'n Dale Glass | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- 25% Off Sitewide with Code: DISNEYPAL
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!
- $18 Mickey Mouse on Train Ornament With Any $25 Purchase
- $18 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie The Nutcracker Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!