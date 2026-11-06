Go Nuts for This Chip ‘n Dale Collection at Disney Store

Following a Disney Parks debut, this fun lineup of apparel and accessories is now available online!

Earlier this fall, Disney Parks welcomed a Chip ‘n Dale collection celebrating the cute but mischievous chipmunk brothers. Now that guests at the resorts have had a chance to shop the selection, it’s finally making its way to Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)





What’s Happening:

Chip ‘n Dale are the stars of a new apparel and accessories collection to arrive at Disney Store. Coming to fans directly from the Disney Parks, drop has something for every fan.

The adorable duo takes the spotlight on a fuzzy headband, hoodie, Crocs, big-face tote, a crossbody bag, plush, and socks.

The Chip ‘n Dale Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $19.99 to $79.99.

Chip 'n Dale Plush Headband | Disney Store

Chip Plush Hat for Adults | Disney Store

Dale Plush Hat for Adults | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Socks for Adults | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Plush Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Crossbody Bag | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Wristlet Purse and Coin Purse Set | Disney Store

Chip Plush – 11'' | Disney Store

Dale Plush – 11'' | Disney Store

Chip 'n Dale Glass | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

25% Off Sitewide with Code: DISNEYPAL

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles with the offers below!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



