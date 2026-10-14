Photos: New Chip 'n' Dale Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

You wanna get nuts?! Let's get nuts.

A new Chip 'n' Dale merch collection has arrived at Disneyland, with the two adoring pals adorning all sorts of items.

A cozy looking hoodie -- gotta love the faces of Chip 'n' Dale above the logo on the front -- is $79.99.

A double-sided bag features both characters.

While a bundle of two small bags and a logo strap runs $29.99.

It's up to you to decide if our guys are fighting over or sharing the nut at the center of their new headband.

And then there are some comfy looking Chip 'n' Dale slippers, which run $89.99.