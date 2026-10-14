Photos: New Chip 'n' Dale Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

You wanna get nuts?! Let's get nuts.

A new Chip 'n' Dale merch collection has arrived at Disneyland, with the two adoring pals adorning all sorts of items.

A cozy looking hoodie -- gotta love the faces of Chip 'n' Dale above the logo on the front -- is $79.99.

A double-sided bag features both characters.

While a bundle of two small bags and a logo strap runs $29.99.

It's up to you to decide if our guys are fighting over or sharing the nut at the center of their new headband.

And then there are some comfy looking Chip 'n' Dale slippers, which run $89.99.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber