Santa Claus Moves Into Disney Clothiers for Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris
A new Victorian-inspired Christmas workshop on Main Street, U.S.A. offers guests a festive photo opportunity and plenty of hidden Disney details.
Santa Claus has found a new home on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Paris! As part of the resort’s Disney Enchanted Christmas celebration, a festive new photo location has opened inside Disney Clothiers, transforming the Victorian-style boutique into a charming Christmas workshop.
What’s Happening:
- The new experience invites guests to step into Santa’s world, with seasonal decorations and carefully crafted details that bring the magic of Christmas to life.
- The boutique’s woodwork, decorative mouldings, and stained-glass window panels blend seamlessly with the festive setting, setting the holiday scene flawlessly from the moment guests arrive.
- Even the queue is part of the experience, designed to resemble a behind-the-scenes look at Santa’s workshop. Guests can discover how the elves are preparing for Christmas, including crafting 19th-century-inspired toys depicting familiar Disney characters and creating period costumes inspired by beloved princesses such as Cinderella and Aurora.
- Inside the workshop, framed photographs and keepsakes show Santa alongside Mrs. Claus, while colorful wrapping paper, ribbons, and packages of all sizes fill the space. Fabrics, accessories, and tools offer a glimpse into the busy gift-making operation taking place just out of sight.
- There are plenty of smaller details for guests to discover, too. The tearoom area features decorative Christmas pastries, while several products found in Disneyland Paris shops have been recreated as part of the setting.
- Vintage-inspired toys surrounding Santa reference a collection of familiar Disney characters, including Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Kevin, Maid Marian, Cogsworth, Abu, Dinah, Simba, Mickey and Minnie. The workshop incorporates their designs without immediately revealing their identities, giving guests a little holiday scavenger hunt as they explore.
- A backlit window offering a view of a snow-covered castle offers one final touch to the storybook atmosphere. The detail provides a picturesque backdrop for the new photo opportunity and completes the cozy Christmas setting.
- The new Santa Claus photo location at Disney Clothiers offers guests another way to make holiday memories during Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris, with an experience filled with Victorian charm, Disney references, and festive details to discover.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Magical New Decorations Have Arrived at Disneyland Paris for Christmas
- Disney Adventure World Reveals New "Avengers: Doomsday" Menu
- Disney Adventure World Welcomes Massive New Addition to Skyline as Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings Takes Shape
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com