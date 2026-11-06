Magical New Decorations Have Arrived at Disneyland Paris for Christmas

New holiday decorations are everywhere at Disneyland Paris

The best part of the holiday season at a theme park may not be the attractions, or even the food. It may just be walking through the park and getting that festive feeling through all the amazing holiday decorations that surround you. The holidays have come to Disneyland Paris, including some amazing new decorations.

What's Happening

Disney Enchanted Christmas at Disneyland Paris officially begins November 7, and the resort has given us a peek behind the curtain at the new decorations guests will find throughout the parks, hotels, and Disney Village.

At Au Chalet de la Marionnette, the quick-service restaurant themed to Pinocchio, there are brand new decorations throughout the building. Outside, you'll find garlands and lights and a stack of incredible gifts, including this fantastic Figaro jack in the box.

Other characters have also taken up roles as toys, including a wind-up Jiminy Cricket.

A brand new holiday menu will be available inside the restaurant, including three new winter hot beverages available exclusively at the location.

Guests who purchase a hot drink during Disney Enchanted Christmas will be given a blue paper star on which they can share a wish or a dream. Then guests can place their wish into special Wish Chalets.

A QR code on the back of each star gives guests a chance to win a dream stay for four at Disneyland Paris, from location sponsor Lavazza.

The Disney Hotel Santa Fe is decked out in green thanks to Christmas trees and garlands celebrating Pixar's Cars.

If something a bit more traditional in holiday decorations is more to your liking, Disneyland Hotel has you covered with a giant Christmas tree in the lobby and the Guards of the Winter Holidays on display.

A new photo location on the walkway at the throne photo spot, in the colors of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, has also been added this season.

As part of the ongoing updates and refurbishments at Disney Village, the area will be seeing all-new holiday decorations of its own, including special snowflake designs inspired by Disney characters.

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