The lobby of the Grand Californian is dressed for the holidays.

The holidays have arrived at the Disneyland Resort, but one of the best places to experience them isn't inside the parks; it's inside the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Disneyland Resort's flagship hotel lights up for the holidays and we have a look at this year's tree, gingerbread house, and more.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place visited the Grand Californian Resort & Spa as the holidays got underway.

The lobby of the hotel is now filled with an absolutely massive Christmas tree that lights up everything

While the gingerbread house at Haunted Mansion Holiday often gets all the attention, a gingerbread house is also a holiday tradition at the Grand Californian. This year's features a bakery theme with Chip and Dale in the kitchen and Goofy serving treats.

And speaking of treats, the holiday cart is out in the lobby as well, with a collection of sweets for guests to enjoy.

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