Photos: Kermit and Miss Piggy Puppet Replicas for Sale at Disneyland for an Eye-Watering Price
The Puppet Heap collectibles cost $40,000 each, bringing the price of the Muppet duo to $80,000.
The Muppets have made their presence felt in Disney Parks in a big way this year with the debut of the new Muppet-themed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, and its new holiday overlay. The Muppets can now also be found at Disneyland, though they're not cheap.
What's Happening:
- A pair of incredibly detailed puppets of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy have arrived at the Disneyana shop at Disneyland.
- From professional puppet fabricators Puppet Heap, the replicas of Kermit and Piggy aren't full-size, but they are fully functional as puppets.
- What is full-size, however, is the price, as each Muppet retails for $40,000, so you'd need $80,000 to take them both home.
- Still, it might be worth it.
- These collectables were previously displayed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and they are extremely limited edition, contributing to the price.
More Muppets News:
- Check out the new holiday overlay of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.
- Brian Henson will be on hand this weekend to discuss The Muppet Christmas Carol at the El Capitan Theatre.
- The new Muppet-themed roller coaster has been awarded a Thea Award by the TEA.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com