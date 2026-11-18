The Puppet Heap collectibles cost $40,000 each, bringing the price of the Muppet duo to $80,000.

The Muppets have made their presence felt in Disney Parks in a big way this year with the debut of the new Muppet-themed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, and its new holiday overlay. The Muppets can now also be found at Disneyland, though they're not cheap.

What's Happening:

A pair of incredibly detailed puppets of Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy have arrived at the Disneyana shop at Disneyland.

From professional puppet fabricators Puppet Heap, the replicas of Kermit and Piggy aren't full-size, but they are fully functional as puppets.

What is full-size, however, is the price, as each Muppet retails for $40,000, so you'd need $80,000 to take them both home.

Still, it might be worth it.

These collectables were previously displayed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, and they are extremely limited edition, contributing to the price.

More Muppets News:

Check out the new holiday overlay of the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets.

Brian Henson will be on hand this weekend to discuss The Muppet Christmas Carol at the El Capitan Theatre.

The new Muppet-themed roller coaster has been awarded a Thea Award by the TEA.