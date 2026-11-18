Space Mountain, Muppets Coaster, and Fan Fest Nights Among 33rd Annual Thea Award Winners
Retired Imagineer Craig Russell and Dolly Parton will also be honored at next spring’s gala.
It's a big week for the theme park industry with IAAPA going on right now, but things just got even bigger now that the Themed Entertainment Association has unveiled its 33rd annual Thea Awards. Disney and Universal were both recognized, as was the late, great Dolly Parton.
What's Happening:
- The Themed Entertainment Association announced the 33rd Annual Thea Award recipients during its International Mixer, recognizing projects and people from across the themed entertainment industry.
- Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain will receive the Thea Classic Award. The attraction celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025; TEA’s Classic Award recognizes long-running achievements that set new standards.
- Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios earned an Outstanding Achievement Award for a reimagined attraction. The Muppets version debuted in May 2026, following the attraction’s Aerosmith era.
- Disney Adventure received an Outstanding Achievement Award for its cruise experience. Last year, the Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor was Disney’s sole recipient among the 32nd Annual Thea Awards.
- Universal Destinations and Experiences was also recognized with Fan Fest Nights, receiving an Outstanding Achievement Award as a Seasonal Event.
- Craig Russell, a retired Walt Disney Imagineer, will receive the Buzz Price Thea Award for a Lifetime of Outstanding Achievement.
- Dolly Parton is the recipient of the Thea Catalyst Award.
- Shannon Martin of Moss will receive the Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award.
- The full list of Outstanding Achievement recipients includes:
- Cruise Experience: Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line
- Cultural Live Spectacular: The Great Qin, Xi’an, China
- Cultural Museum Experience: Guangdong–Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Experience Center, Zhuhai, China
- Extended Reality Attraction, Limited Budget: Sasquatch Mountain, Miner’s Landing, Pier 57, Seattle, Washington
- Heritage Museum: Lost Shtetl Museum, Šeduva, Lithuania
- Immersive Media Attraction: Oceano Odyssey – Mission Pelagos, Monaco
- Live Interactive Game Experience: The Traitors: Live Experience, London, England
- Live Entertainment & Dining Experience: Cirque du Soleil: Ludō, VidantaWorld, Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico
- Reimagined Attraction: Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Seasonal Event: Universal Fan Fest Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood
- Technical Innovation: AquaStage, Aquatique Show & Dronisos, Strasbourg, France
- Technical Innovation: Aqua Drones, CRYSTAL, Paris, France
- Theatrical Experience: Masquerade, New York City
- Water Park: Aquarabia, Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia
- Wildlife and Adventure Park: Rainforest Wild Adventure, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore
- TEA also announced five Spotlight Award recipients:
- Brand Experience: Netflix House, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Dallas, Texas
- Family Attraction: Galacticoaster, LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND California Resort
- Family Museum Experience, Limited Budget: FAMily Discovery Center at First Americans Museum, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Immersive Attraction: Niagara Takes Flight, Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Immersive Literary Experience: The Rabbit hOle, Kansas City, Missouri
- TEA INSPIRE is scheduled for March 31 through April 2, 2027, at the JW Marriott in Orlando, followed by the Thea Awards Gala on April 3. TEA says registration and tickets are on sale.
More Theme Park News:
- The latest TEA Global Experience Index reveals theme park attendance in 2025.
- Dolly Parton was previously honored with entry into the IAAPA Hall of Fame.
- The ride vehicle for the newest Magic Mountain roller coaster was unveiled at IAAPA this week.
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