Retired Imagineer Craig Russell and Dolly Parton will also be honored at next spring’s gala.

It's a big week for the theme park industry with IAAPA going on right now, but things just got even bigger now that the Themed Entertainment Association has unveiled its 33rd annual Thea Awards. Disney and Universal were both recognized, as was the late, great Dolly Parton.

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The Themed Entertainment Association announced the 33rd Annual Thea Award recipients during its International Mixer, recognizing projects and people from across the themed entertainment industry.

Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain will receive the Thea Classic Award. The attraction celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025; TEA’s Classic Award recognizes long-running achievements that set new standards.

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios earned an Outstanding Achievement Award for a reimagined attraction. The Muppets version debuted in May 2026, following the attraction’s Aerosmith era.

Disney Adventure received an Outstanding Achievement Award for its cruise experience. Last year, the Disney Treasure’s Haunted Mansion Parlor was Disney’s sole recipient among the 32nd Annual Thea Awards.

Universal Destinations and Experiences was also recognized with Fan Fest Nights, receiving an Outstanding Achievement Award as a Seasonal Event.

Craig Russell, a retired Walt Disney Imagineer, will receive the Buzz Price Thea Award for a Lifetime of Outstanding Achievement.

Dolly Parton is the recipient of the Thea Catalyst Award.

Shannon Martin of Moss will receive the Peter Chernack Distinguished Service Award.

The full list of Outstanding Achievement recipients includes: Cruise Experience: Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line Cultural Live Spectacular: The Great Qin, Xi’an, China Cultural Museum Experience: Guangdong–Macao Traditional Chinese Medicine Cultural Experience Center, Zhuhai, China Extended Reality Attraction, Limited Budget: Sasquatch Mountain, Miner’s Landing, Pier 57, Seattle, Washington Heritage Museum: Lost Shtetl Museum, Šeduva, Lithuania Immersive Media Attraction: Oceano Odyssey – Mission Pelagos, Monaco Live Interactive Game Experience: The Traitors: Live Experience, London, England Live Entertainment & Dining Experience: Cirque du Soleil: Ludō, VidantaWorld, Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico Reimagined Attraction: Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Seasonal Event: Universal Fan Fest Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood Technical Innovation: AquaStage, Aquatique Show & Dronisos, Strasbourg, France Technical Innovation: Aqua Drones, CRYSTAL, Paris, France Theatrical Experience: Masquerade, New York City Water Park: Aquarabia, Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia Wildlife and Adventure Park: Rainforest Wild Adventure, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore

TEA also announced five Spotlight Award recipients: Brand Experience: Netflix House, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Dallas, Texas Family Attraction: Galacticoaster, LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND California Resort Family Museum Experience, Limited Budget: FAMily Discovery Center at First Americans Museum, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Immersive Attraction: Niagara Takes Flight, Niagara Falls, Ontario Immersive Literary Experience: The Rabbit hOle, Kansas City, Missouri

TEA INSPIRE is scheduled for March 31 through April 2, 2027, at the JW Marriott in Orlando, followed by the Thea Awards Gala on April 3. TEA says registration and tickets are on sale.

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