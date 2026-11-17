The new coaster is the headlining new attraction due to open at the park next year.

Six Flags Magic Mountain is at this year's IAAPA Expo in Orlando, and they have offered a closer look at how riders will take flight aboard their new coaster, Thrill Glider, and its hovercycle-style vehicle.

What's Happening:

Earlier today at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Six Flags Magic Mountain pulled the curtain back on the vehicle for their new coaster, Thrill Glider.

The new coaster marks the first of the Thrillglider ride type from manufacturer Vekoma, and will feature innovative hovercycle-style trains when it debuts in 2027 at the Southern California theme park.

Riders of the new coaster will board from the rear of the station and lean forward on vehicles suspended beneath the track, in a new loading manner designed to enhance accessibility and accommodate a 48-inch height requirement.

The trains will also feature onboard audio and lighting as part of an immersive experience that incorporates a creative backstory.

The reveal of the ride vehicle in Orlando also follows a construction milestone at the park itself in Valencia, CA, with park officials revealing that the coaster recently went vertical.

As Laughing Place previously reported, the ride combines elements of flying, motorbike and classic suspended coasters. Thrill Glider is being built on the former Golden Bear Theatre site, located between Full Throttle and LEX LUTHOR: Drop of Doom.

Aboard Thrill Glider, guests will encounter multiple launches, airtime moments, unique inversions and near-ground interactions throughout the experience.

The attraction also has a sci-fi backstory centered on the fictional QuantumPulse Propulsion Systems and its discovery of a new energy source. The queue will introduce the company and its technology before riders board their hovercycles.

A Record-Breaking Mountain:

Over the years, Six Flags Magic Mountain has been home to several record-breaking attractions and roller coasters, some that were or are the tallest, fastest, or first of their kind.

The park is also in a constant state of contention with Cedar Point in Ohio and other parks around the globe for the record of having the most coasters in a single theme or amusement park. Though, there is a bit of a debate at the moment regarding who currently holds that title, as discourse amongst fans and industry insiders continues about whether a temporarily or permanently closed (AKA "Standing But Not Operating") coaster should be included in the total count.

Record breaking attractions include: The first modern coaster with a vertical loop in The New Revolution Superman: Escape from Krypton which opened as Superman: The Escape, breaking 400 ft in height and the 100 mph speed milestone. The Riddler's Revenge, which opened as the tallest, fastest, and longest stand-up coaster. Tatsu, which opened as the world's tallest, fastest, and longest flying roller coaster. Full Throttle, which opened with a 160-foot vertical loop - the world's tallest at the time. Twisted Colossus, the world's longest hybrid roller coaster when it opened.

Upon opening in 2027, Thrill Glider is expected to establish multiple world records, including: World's First Thrillglider World's Tallest Thrillglider World's Fastest Thrillglider World's Longest Thrillglider World’s First Multi-launch Suspended Thrillglider Most Inversions on a Thrillglider

