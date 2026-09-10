Six Flags Magic Mountain Announces Thrill Glider, A First-of-its-Kind Suspended Coaster, Coming in 2027

The new sci-fi-themed roller coaster will hug the terrain as it launches and flips riders through the air.
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Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced Thrill Glider, a first-of-its-kind suspended motorbike coaster set to launch in 2027. 

What’s Happening:

  • Today, September 10th, Six Flags Magic Mountain has unveiled Thrill Glider, a first-of-its-kind roller coaster coming to the park in 2027.
  • Developed by Vekoma, the new attraction will combine flying, motorbike and suspended coaster technology, with riders boarding hovercycles beneath the track.

  • The 3,380-foot-long coaster will reach speeds of 50 mph and feature multiple launches, 12 airtime moments, five inversions and 20 unique track elements across nearly 3.5 acres. The approximately 80-second experience will also feature onboard audio and immersive lighting effects.
  • When it opens, Thrill Glider is set to become the world’s first, longest, fastest and tallest Thrillglider, as well as the first multi-launch coaster of its kind.

  • The new attraction aims to bring to honor the nomenclature of the Thrill Capital of the World while appealing to a wider arrange of audiences. 
  • Thrill Glider will have a 48” height requirement, and will be incredibly accessible to families looking to enjoy some quality upside down time together. 

Thrilling Theme:

  • Located where the old Golden Bear Theatre used to stand, Thrill Glider will be themed around QuantumPulse Propulsion Systems, a futuristic technology company led by inventor Rebecca Silva. 
  • Guests will enter through The Futurist Pavilion, where exhibits and holographic displays introduce PSR B417, a newly discovered energy source harvested from distant pulsars. 

  • The story continues into the station before riders board high-speed hovercycles, with the coaster’s layout designed to simulate flying vehicles powered by QuantumPulse’s new technology.

What They’re Saying:

  • Brian Oerding, Park President of Six Flags Magic Mountain: "Thrill Glider is more than a new attraction. It is the latest milestone in Six Flags Magic Mountain's renaissance and a reflection of the park's enduring role as an industry innovator. With a decades-long reputation for introducing record-breaking attractions and genre-defining rides, Magic Mountain is uniquely positioned to pioneer an entirely new coaster category and bring Thrill Glider to life." 

What I’m Saying:

  • Thrill Glider looks to be one of the most compelling additions to Magic Mountain in 20 years. 
  • Personally, the coaster additions following Tatsu have felt less intentional than some of the park's more iconic coasters. 
  • While the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair has yet to show any long-term effects, minus some massive ride closures including Superman: Escape from Krypton, I’m hoping that Magic Mountain gets the crown jewel treatment it deserves moving forward. 

  • Thrill Glider feels like a great step in that direction, as Magic Mountain has one of the most gorgeous park settings and largest markets in the world. 
  • I can’t wait for 2027. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber