Space Mountain at Walt Disney World Celebrates 50 Years with Celebratory Moment

Today, January 15th, 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom. The iconic Walt Disney World attraction has been blasting guests off into outer space for half a century now, and Disney celebrated this morning with a celebratory moment.

What’s Happening:

The grand opening of Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom took place on January 15th, 1975, and the iconic attraction sparked a galactic trend, inspiring versions at Disney Parks around the world—each with its own unique twist.

Disney Parks shared a video celebrating the occasion, featuring Walt Disney World Ambassadors Shannon Conrad-Smith and Serena Arvizu, Astronaut Donald, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, and some surprise stars.

Pyrotechnics blast from the structure of Space Mountain as they all honor 50 years.

The video also features some memories from some famous fans, including Sofia Carson, Jorge Blanco, Disney Legend Josh Gad, GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee and Larissa Manoela.

