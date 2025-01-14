New Annual Passholder Magnet Featuring Firefly Ray Available Soon at EPCOT

Walt Disney World has announced the theme for the upcoming annual Passholder magnet.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World is introducing a new Passholder magnet featuring firefly Ray from The Princess and the Frog.
- This exclusive magnet celebrating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be available at the Creations Shop in EPCOT from January 21 to February 28, 2025, during regular park hours.
Important Information:
- To enter EPCOT, Passholders must have a valid admission ticket and a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the same day.
- However, entry is allowed without a reservation on specific good-to-go days or after 2:00 PM, subject to blockout dates.
- This offer is exclusively for Passholders of Walt Disney World Resort.
- To obtain a magnet, each Passholder must be present and provide a valid Annual Pass card, a linked MagicBand, MagicBand+, or Disney MagicMobile pass, along with a government-issued identification.
- Instructions for linking your Pass to your My Disney account can be found online.
- Only one magnet will be issued per passholder, and this offer is available only while supplies last.
