New Annual Passholder Magnet Featuring Firefly Ray Available Soon at EPCOT

Don't forget to have your ID with you when picking up your annual passholder magnet.
Walt Disney World has announced the theme for the upcoming annual Passholder magnet.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World is introducing a new Passholder magnet featuring firefly Ray from The Princess and the Frog.
  • This exclusive magnet celebrating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be available at the Creations Shop in EPCOT from January 21 to February 28, 2025, during regular park hours.

Important Information:

  • To enter EPCOT, Passholders must have a valid admission ticket and a theme park reservation for EPCOT on the same day.
  • However, entry is allowed without a reservation on specific good-to-go days or after 2:00 PM, subject to blockout dates.
  • This offer is exclusively for Passholders of Walt Disney World Resort.
  • To obtain a magnet, each Passholder must be present and provide a valid Annual Pass card, a linked MagicBand, MagicBand+, or Disney MagicMobile pass, along with a government-issued identification.
  • Instructions for linking your Pass to your My Disney account can be found online.
  • Only one magnet will be issued per passholder, and this offer is available only while supplies last.

