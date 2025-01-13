Photos: Two Frontierland Signs Removed at the Magic Kingdom

This is but a harbinger of the changes that will soon be coming to Frontierland.

Two signs that have welcomed guests to Frontierland for decades have been removed from the Magic Kingdom.

At some point in 2023, the Frontierland sign located between The Diamond Horseshoe and the former Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade was removed.

Next to this former sign, the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade is undergoing a transformation into McKim’s Mile House, a new Disney Vacation Club lounge that is set to open this summer.

Just this week, another sign welcoming guests into Frontierland, from the entrance into the land from Adventureland, was also removed.

These sign removals bring into question the future of Frontierland, which will be seeing some significant changes soon with the closure and removal of the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. The new Cars attractions are said to redefine Frontierland as a place for exploration of the American west, past and present. Elsewhere in Frontierland, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has closed for over a year-long refurbishment, and is planned to reopen in 2026 with “a little bit of new magic.”

