Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Through January 16th Due to Cooler Temperatures

It's even too cold to go swimming in this blizzard of a beach.
If you're planning on going to Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park the next three days you'll need to change your plans. The park will be closed due to the cooler temperatures in central Florida.

What's Happening:

  • Blizzard Beach Water Park at Walt Disney World will be closed for three days this week because of consistently low temperatures in Central Florida.
  • This morning, temperatures are in the mid-50s and are expected to only rise to the low 60s later today.
  • Blizzard Beach will be closed from January 14 to January 16, with a scheduled reopening on January 17, 2025.
  • Typhoon Lagoon is currently undergoing its annual refurbishment.
  • If you are thinking about going to one of the four theme parks the weather will be perfect for it though.

Forecast:

  • Tuesday January 14: High of 65, Low of 44
  • Wednesday January 15: High of 65, Low of 47
  • Thursday January 16: High of 64, Low of 40
  • Friday January 17: High of 67, Low of 52

