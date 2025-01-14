Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Through January 16th Due to Cooler Temperatures

If you're planning on going to Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park the next three days you'll need to change your plans. The park will be closed due to the cooler temperatures in central Florida.
What's Happening:
- Blizzard Beach Water Park at Walt Disney World will be closed for three days this week because of consistently low temperatures in Central Florida.
- This morning, temperatures are in the mid-50s and are expected to only rise to the low 60s later today.
- Blizzard Beach will be closed from January 14 to January 16, with a scheduled reopening on January 17, 2025.
- Typhoon Lagoon is currently undergoing its annual refurbishment.
- If you are thinking about going to one of the four theme parks the weather will be perfect for it though.
Forecast:
- Tuesday January 14: High of 65, Low of 44
- Wednesday January 15: High of 65, Low of 47
- Thursday January 16: High of 64, Low of 40
- Friday January 17: High of 67, Low of 52
More Walt Disney World Resort News:
- Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Pleads Guilty in Menu Allergen Hacking Case
- Photos: Two Frontierland Signs Removed at the Magic Kingdom
- Photos: Kali River Rapids Closes for Annual Refurbishment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Photos / Video: Walls Appear in DinoLand U.S.A. for Major Animal Kingdom Expansion
- Swan & Dolphin Food & Wine Classic To Return in Late 2025
Planning a Trip?:
- Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com