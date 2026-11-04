Photos/Video: Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay Debuts at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Rock and roll your way to the Electric Mayhem concert in fabulous holiday style!

For their first holiday season at Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, The Muppets have brought an Obligatory Holiday Overlay to the popular attraction.

As guests approach the attraction, you'll find no visual changes in the courtyard, however Christmas rock and roll music fills the air.

Updated posters call out the overlay in the queue, referring to the holiday concert that the Electric Mayhem are putting on.

Unfortunately, during our initial visit, the pre-show was curtained off – but it does feature some updates, such as Scooter donning a Santa hat, decorations and presents for the three featured artists, and an appearance from Gonzo and Rizzo in their Muppet Christmas Carol outfits.

As we head towards the attraction's iconic launch, holiday props have been scattered throughout the props already found within the queue and the load area – including the Muppet Mobile Lab.

Even the miniature Squeakeasy for the rats has been decked out, in adorable miniature fashion!

Once onboard, guests will hear one of four newly recorded holiday-inspired tracks:

"Holiday Road" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Jennifer Hudson

"Silver Bells" – The Electric Mayhem ft. Cyndi Lauper

"Little Saint Nick" – The Electric Mayhem

We had the chance to experience the attraction accompanied by the sounds of "Little Saint Nick," which you can see and hear in the video below.

For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.

Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.

And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.

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