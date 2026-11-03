Ankole Cattle Calf Raisin Arrives on the Savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Just a few weeks after arriving at the park, Raisin is now out on the savanna for guests to see!
The newest Ankole cattle calf, Raisin, who recently arrived backstage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, is now out and about on the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris.
What's Happening:
- Despite a little bit of rain, baby Raisin, a young Ankole cattle, made her debut along the savanna at Kilimanjaro Safaris this morning, just a few weeks after arriving backstage at the park.
- The Animals at Disney Instagram account shared a number of adorable photos of Raisin alongside her fellow Ankole cattle.
- Ankole cattle are known for their distinctive, sweeping horns, which can grow to impressive sizes. Native to parts of East Africa, the breed is recognizable for its reddish-brown coats and striking appearance.
- At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the cattle are among the animals guests may encounter as they explore the park’s expansive savanna habitats.
- The park is home to a variety of African wildlife, with its Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction offering guests the opportunity to see animals roaming across a recreated African landscape. The experience is part of Disney’s broader focus on wildlife conservation and education, bringing guests closer to the natural world through animal encounters and storytelling.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom is now closed for its first-ever refurbishment.
- The John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed WWE event are coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports next month.
- Four critically endangered Jamaican iguana hatchlings have successfully hatched at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Get a first look at the holiday on-ride photos for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets.
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