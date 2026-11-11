Brian Henson to Appear for a Q&A Following Screening of "The Muppet Christmas Carol" at The El Capitan Theatre

The director of the perennial holiday favorite will be on hand for a post-screening Q&A.

The director of the beloved holiday classic, The Muppets Christmas Carol, will be appearing at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a special Q&A.

What's Happening:

Brian Henson, son of Muppets creator Jim Henson and the director of The Muppets Christmas Carol, is set to appear for a Q&A that will follow a screening of the film at The El Capitan Theatre.

This is part of El Capitan Theatre’s "Road to the Holidays" series, showcasing three seasonal films across consecutive weekends, which are The Santa Clause, Home Alone, and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Each feature is paired with a vintage animated short and a holiday photo-op.

The Muppet Christmas Carol screens November 20–22, accompanied by the Goofy short The Art of Skiing.

Following the 7 p.m. screening on Friday, November 20 , Henson will appear for a live Q&A session.

, Henson will appear for a live Q&A session. The full showtimes for The Muppet Christmas Carol are: Friday, November 20: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday, November 21: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sunday, November 22: 7 p.m. only.

Tickets for screenings of The Muppet Christmas Carol are priced at $23 per person, including fees.

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