Disney and Seven Bucks Developing "Medusa" Movie from Writer Michael Montemayor

Details so far are pretty scarce on the new project.

Michael Montemayor, the writer of the live-action Tangled, is reportedly writing a Medusa-themed movie for Disney and Seven Bucks.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Tangled writer Michael Montemayor is writing the first draft of a live-action original Medusa movie for Disney, which is being developed by Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions.

For those unaware, Medusa is the famed snake-haired woman, one of three Gorgons in Greek mythology who would turn any person to stone who looked upon her. Medusa and her Gorgon sisters Euryale and Stheno were daughters of Phorcys and Ceto. Medusa was beheaded by the Greek hero Perseus, who used her head as a weapon.

Details surrounding the new film are being kept under wraps, but it's said to be a "very unique take on the Greek myth figure."

Dwayne Johnson is currently not attached as a star, but he will be producing with his Seven Bucks partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

Seven Bucks' last contribution with Disney was 2021's Jungle Cruise.

In addition to writing the live-action Tangled film, which is set for release on March 31, 2028, Montemayor also has another Disney writing project in the works – Stepsisters, an original live-action Cinderella spin-off being directed by Akiva Schaffer.

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