"Big Hero 6" Director Don Hall has Reportedly Returned to Disney

Walt Disney Animation Studios has fostered some incredible talent over the decades, making the filmmakers there highly desirable to every other animation studio around. Don Hall won an Oscar while directing for Disney, so it was a big deal when he left the studio a couple of years ago. However, the word is he's back.

What's Happening:

A new report from Drew Taylor at The Wrap says that Don Hall, director of Big Hero 6, as well as co-director of Moana, has returned to Walt Disney Animation Studios. He decamped in 2024 to Skydance Animation.

What's more, he is apparently already at work on an unannounced project.

I, for one, am excited to see Hall's return to the, ahem, halls of Walt Disney Animation. He has a particular skill for directing action animation. He showed that first with Big Hero 6 and then again with Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney's most action-oriented film to date.

While it's unknown if the project Hall is working on will have a strong action element, we can hope.

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