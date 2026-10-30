"Hexed" Looks to be Casting a Spell on the Box Office Already

The movie could be one of Disney's most successful original animated movies in years.

Disney's Hexed opens in theaters in a little over three weeks. In a world where franchise filmmaking is king, any original movie comes to theaters at a disadvantage. However, things are looking good for Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest endeavor.

What's Happening:

  • BoxOfficePro is forecasting a solid opening weekend for Disney's Hexed when it opens November 25.
  • The site predicts a 3-day domestic opening weekend of between $35 and $45 million, with a five-day total over the Thanksgiving holiday of $50-$70 million.
  • While those numbers aren't exactly record-shattering, they are a vast improvement over what original films from Walt Disney Animation Studios have done over the Thanksgiving holiday in recent years.
  • WDAS hasn't seen an original film with an opening weekend this good since the original Moana, which put up more than $56 million over the three-day weekend and scored over $82 million over the full holiday period.
  • Recent originals like Strange World, Encanto, and Wish failed at the box office, with Encanto doing the best of the three, but only bringing in $40.5 million over the 5 days of Thanksgiving.
  • These are also long-term projections, as the movie is still a few weeks away. These projected numbers could go up as we get closer to release, and as more people become aware of the movie and interest builds.
  • Add to these domestic numbers the film's international business: the film is opening in many other countries between November 25th and 27th, and the movie could end up with a strong global total after only one long weekend.
  • If Hexed does this well on opening weekend, it will get the film off to a great start, and if the word of mouth coming out of the film is good, we could see one of Disney's biggest original hits in a long time.
  • Tickets for Hexed are on sale now.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey