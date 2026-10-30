"Hexed" Looks to be Casting a Spell on the Box Office Already
The movie could be one of Disney's most successful original animated movies in years.
Disney's Hexed opens in theaters in a little over three weeks. In a world where franchise filmmaking is king, any original movie comes to theaters at a disadvantage. However, things are looking good for Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest endeavor.
What's Happening:
- BoxOfficePro is forecasting a solid opening weekend for Disney's Hexed when it opens November 25.
- The site predicts a 3-day domestic opening weekend of between $35 and $45 million, with a five-day total over the Thanksgiving holiday of $50-$70 million.
- While those numbers aren't exactly record-shattering, they are a vast improvement over what original films from Walt Disney Animation Studios have done over the Thanksgiving holiday in recent years.
- WDAS hasn't seen an original film with an opening weekend this good since the original Moana, which put up more than $56 million over the three-day weekend and scored over $82 million over the full holiday period.
- Recent originals like Strange World, Encanto, and Wish failed at the box office, with Encanto doing the best of the three, but only bringing in $40.5 million over the 5 days of Thanksgiving.
- These are also long-term projections, as the movie is still a few weeks away. These projected numbers could go up as we get closer to release, and as more people become aware of the movie and interest builds.
- Add to these domestic numbers the film's international business: the film is opening in many other countries between November 25th and 27th, and the movie could end up with a strong global total after only one long weekend.
- If Hexed does this well on opening weekend, it will get the film off to a great start, and if the word of mouth coming out of the film is good, we could see one of Disney's biggest original hits in a long time.
- Tickets for Hexed are on sale now.
More WDAS News:
- Hexed voice actress Hailee Steinfeld has released new music in conjunction with the film.
- A special Hexed fan event is planned for the El Capitan Theatre.
- Check out the final trailer for Hexed here.