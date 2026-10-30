"Hexed" Looks to be Casting a Spell on the Box Office Already

The movie could be one of Disney's most successful original animated movies in years.

Disney's Hexed opens in theaters in a little over three weeks. In a world where franchise filmmaking is king, any original movie comes to theaters at a disadvantage. However, things are looking good for Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest endeavor.

What's Happening:

BoxOfficePro is forecasting a solid opening weekend for Disney's Hexed when it opens November 25.

The site predicts a 3-day domestic opening weekend of between $35 and $45 million, with a five-day total over the Thanksgiving holiday of $50-$70 million.

While those numbers aren't exactly record-shattering, they are a vast improvement over what original films from Walt Disney Animation Studios have done over the Thanksgiving holiday in recent years.

WDAS hasn't seen an original film with an opening weekend this good since the original Moana, which put up more than $56 million over the three-day weekend and scored over $82 million over the full holiday period.

Recent originals like Strange World, Encanto, and Wish failed at the box office, with Encanto doing the best of the three, but only bringing in $40.5 million over the 5 days of Thanksgiving.

These are also long-term projections, as the movie is still a few weeks away. These projected numbers could go up as we get closer to release, and as more people become aware of the movie and interest builds.

Add to these domestic numbers the film's international business: the film is opening in many other countries between November 25th and 27th, and the movie could end up with a strong global total after only one long weekend.

If Hexed does this well on opening weekend, it will get the film off to a great start, and if the word of mouth coming out of the film is good, we could see one of Disney's biggest original hits in a long time.

Tickets for Hexed are on sale now.

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