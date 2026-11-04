El Capitan Theatre Hosting Road to the Holidays with "The Muppet Christmas Carol" and More

The holiday season is officially here, and that means it's time to enjoy your favorite holiday movies once again. Now, you could do that at home on the couch, or you could do that on a big screen with a big bucket of popcorn. Disney's El Capitan Theatre has a pretty good argument why that second choice is the better one.

What's Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre has announced Road to the Holidays, a special holiday event taking place at the theater over November, highlighting some holiday classics.

Each movie is also paired with an animated short.

The film schedule is: The Santa Clause (with the Mickey Mouse short On Ice) - November 13 - 15 Home Alone (with the Donald Duck short The Hockey Champ) - November 16 -18 The Muppet Christmas Carol (with the Goofy short The Art of Skiing) November 20 -22

Two popcorn buckets and a sipper, normally only available at the Disney Parks, will also be available starting November 13.

Tickets can be purchased here.

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