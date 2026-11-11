D23 Offers Gold Members Advance Screenings of 'Hexed'

Exclusive events on November 23 promise a sneak peek of Disney's latest animated film 'Hexed'.

D23 Gold Members are in for a special treat as Disney offers exclusive early screenings of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film Hexed.

What's Happening:

D23 has announced Gold Members will have the chance to attend advance screenings of Hexed on November 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. local time.

The screenings will take place at AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando, FL, and AMC Orange 30 in Orange, CA.

Tickets are priced at $15, with an additional $3 processing fee, and will be available for purchase starting November 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Each event ticket includes one complimentary regular popcorn and one fountain drink voucher.

D23 Members can purchase tickets for themselves and one guest, but each attendee must have a valid ticket, and the D23 member must show their D23 Membership card (in either physical or digital form) for entry.

Children under 3 may attend without a ticket but must sit in a parent or guardian's lap.

Tickets are non-transferable, and sales are final with no cancellations or refunds available.

For more details on the screenings and how to purchase tickets, visit the official D23 website.

Hexed tells the story of Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenage girl with newfound magical abilities, on an adventure with her mother in the magical realm of Hexe.

Hexed opens in theaters on November 25.

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