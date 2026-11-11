D23 Offers Gold Members Advance Screenings of 'Hexed'
Exclusive events on November 23 promise a sneak peek of Disney's latest animated film 'Hexed'.
D23 Gold Members are in for a special treat as Disney offers exclusive early screenings of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming film Hexed.
What's Happening:
- D23 has announced Gold Members will have the chance to attend advance screenings of Hexed on November 23, 2026, at 7 p.m. local time.
- The screenings will take place at AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando, FL, and AMC Orange 30 in Orange, CA.
- Tickets are priced at $15, with an additional $3 processing fee, and will be available for purchase starting November 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Each event ticket includes one complimentary regular popcorn and one fountain drink voucher.
- D23 Members can purchase tickets for themselves and one guest, but each attendee must have a valid ticket, and the D23 member must show their D23 Membership card (in either physical or digital form) for entry.
- Children under 3 may attend without a ticket but must sit in a parent or guardian's lap.
- Tickets are non-transferable, and sales are final with no cancellations or refunds available.
- For more details on the screenings and how to purchase tickets, visit the official D23 website.
- Hexed tells the story of Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), a teenage girl with newfound magical abilities, on an adventure with her mother in the magical realm of Hexe.
- Hexed opens in theaters on November 25.
More Disney Animation News:
- Billie from Hexed is set to debut at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios later this month.
- Check out Laughing Place's interview with Disney director Ron Clements.
- Big Hero 6 director Don Hall has returned to Disney.