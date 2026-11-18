Photos: The Limited Edition Ezra Bridger Lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is Incredible
The limited-edition Star Wars Rebels collectible includes two hilts and a presentation box that plays scenes from the animated series.
Yesterday was Life Day, and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is celebrating. There's a lot of great holiday food to enjoy at Disneyland's Star Wars-themed land now, but it's not the holiday season without gifts, and one item available at Galaxy's Edge (and online) will be a must-have for Star Wars fans.
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What's Happening:
- A new limited-edition Star Wars lightsaber set is now available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
- It's a replica of Ezra Bridger's lightsabers from the Star Wars Rebels series.
- The collector's box includes both hilts that the character uses throughout the series. When a lightsaber blade is added, each will light up with the appropriate colors.
- The inside of the collector's box includes a screen that plays clips from the series when opened.
- And the top includes a great image of the Star Wars Rebels team.
- The lightsaber retails for $400.
- If visiting Disneyland Resort to pick it up isn't in your future, the item is also available for purchase at DisneyStore.com.
Ezra Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars Rebels – Limited Edition | Disney Store
More Disneyland News:
- If the lightsaber price is too high for you, you may not want to look at these Kermit and Miss Piggy puppets that are truly limited edition.
- Santa has arrived at Mickey's Toontown for the first time.
- Take a look at the new Grand Californian Hotel & Spa concierge lounge.
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