The limited-edition Star Wars Rebels collectible includes two hilts and a presentation box that plays scenes from the animated series.

Yesterday was Life Day, and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is celebrating. There's a lot of great holiday food to enjoy at Disneyland's Star Wars-themed land now, but it's not the holiday season without gifts, and one item available at Galaxy's Edge (and online) will be a must-have for Star Wars fans.

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What's Happening:

A new limited-edition Star Wars lightsaber set is now available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

It's a replica of Ezra Bridger's lightsabers from the Star Wars Rebels series.

The collector's box includes both hilts that the character uses throughout the series. When a lightsaber blade is added, each will light up with the appropriate colors.

The inside of the collector's box includes a screen that plays clips from the series when opened.

And the top includes a great image of the Star Wars Rebels team.

The lightsaber retails for $400.

If visiting Disneyland Resort to pick it up isn't in your future, the item is also available for purchase at DisneyStore.com.

Ezra Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars Rebels – Limited Edition | Disney Store

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