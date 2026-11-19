Disney Jr.'s "Ozzy Fox" Heads to Disney+ Following YouTube Success
The music-driven preschool series will continue releasing episodes on YouTube, with a second season already in production.
The immensely popular short-form preschool series Ozzy Fox is making the leap from YouTube to Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Co-developed and co-produced by Disney Jr. and Animaj, the new music-driven animated preschool series, Ozzy Fox, is coming to Disney+ on December 5th.
- Created by four-time Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley (Peg + Cat) and developed by Guillermo García-Carsí (Pocoyo), the short-form series follows Ozzy, a 5-year-old fox with a big imagination who would much rather play than complete everyday tasks.
- With help from Mama and Papa Fox, Ozzy transforms activities like brushing his teeth, getting dressed and cleaning up into imaginative adventures filled with original music and family fun.
- The series also features Ozzy’s unpredictable baby sister, Bitty, and his imaginative squirrel friend, Suki.
- Ozzy Fox first debuted on YouTube in July 2026, accumulating over 30 million views in just four months. Episodes average more than 1.4 million views within their first 30 days, while the most popular installment, "The Floor Is Lava!," has surpassed seven million views.
- Walt Disney Records released the show's debut soundtrack, Disney Jr. Music: Ozzy Fox, on September 18.
- The series builds on Disney and Animaj's partnership through the 2025 Disney Accelerator program, which explored how AI technology could support creator-led animation workflows.
- Production utilizes Animaj's proprietary Sketch-to-Motion technology, designed to help artists animate more efficiently while maintaining creative control.
- A second season has already been greenlit, while new Season 1 episodes continue to debut weekly on the official Ozzy Fox YouTube channel.
More Disney+ News:
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- With the next quest for Percy and his friends just days away, Disney+ has shared a sneak peek at the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
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- For the first time, the upcoming season finale of Dancing with the Stars will be airing live from coast-to-coast.
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