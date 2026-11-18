The Titan’s Curse comes to the screen for the first time when the series returns on November 20.

With the next quest for Percy and his friends just days away, Disney+ has shared a sneak peek at the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has released a sneak peek at Season 3 ahead of its two-episode premiere on November 20 on Disney+ and Hulu.

The scene includes Thalia, the demigod daughter of Zeus, mixing it up with a monster in a parking garage before Percy gets involved, something Thalia isn't too pleased about.

Watch the sneak peek below:

This season adapts The Titan’s Curse, the third book in Rick Riordan’s series and the first one not previously adapted for the screen.

The book sees Percy's constant ally, Annabeth, captured, forcing Percy to go after her and find help wherever he can.

After Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy sets out to rescue her. Grover accompanies him on a quest that also involves freeing a goddess and confronting the Titan’s curse.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri return as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.

New cast members include Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie as Nico and Bianca di Angelo, the two half-blood kids that are referenced in the clip.

Logan star Dafne Keen will debut as Artemis.

The eight-episode season will release two episodes each week, concluding on December 11.

Check out our review of Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians here.

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