New Personalized Percy Jackson Merch Now Available

Official Percy Jackson shop introduces customizable Camp Half‑Blood sweatshirt, mug, and shirt

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is almost here, and that means it's time for fans to return to Camp Half-Blood. And now, whether you're a demigod or not, you can get your own personalized camp merchandise.

What's Happening:

  • New items have arrived in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians shop that make you a member of Camp Half-Blood.
  • You can now add your own name, or any name you like, to T-shirts, sweatshirts, and mugs with the Camp Half-Blood logo, making you an official member of the camp.
  • The personalized sweatshirt retails for $24.95

  • The personalized T-shirt is selling for $21.95

  • The personalized mug sells for $16.95, though as of this writing, it is listed as sold out.

  • The personalized line of gear is just part of what's currently listed as new on the site. T-shirts featuring several camp logos are also now available.

  • There's also a trident necklace available for pre-order, which will ship starting December 15.

  • Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on Disney+ November 20.

More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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