New Personalized Percy Jackson Merch Now Available

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is almost here, and that means it's time for fans to return to Camp Half-Blood. And now, whether you're a demigod or not, you can get your own personalized camp merchandise.

What's Happening:

New items have arrived in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians shop that make you a member of Camp Half-Blood.

You can now add your own name, or any name you like, to T-shirts, sweatshirts, and mugs with the Camp Half-Blood logo, making you an official member of the camp.

The personalized sweatshirt retails for $24.95

The personalized T-shirt is selling for $21.95

The personalized mug sells for $16.95, though as of this writing, it is listed as sold out.

The personalized line of gear is just part of what's currently listed as new on the site. T-shirts featuring several camp logos are also now available.

There's also a trident necklace available for pre-order, which will ship starting December 15.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on Disney+ November 20.

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