New Personalized Percy Jackson Merch Now Available
Official Percy Jackson shop introduces customizable Camp Half‑Blood sweatshirt, mug, and shirt
Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is almost here, and that means it's time for fans to return to Camp Half-Blood. And now, whether you're a demigod or not, you can get your own personalized camp merchandise.
What's Happening:
- New items have arrived in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians shop that make you a member of Camp Half-Blood.
- You can now add your own name, or any name you like, to T-shirts, sweatshirts, and mugs with the Camp Half-Blood logo, making you an official member of the camp.
- The personalized sweatshirt retails for $24.95
- The personalized T-shirt is selling for $21.95
- The personalized mug sells for $16.95, though as of this writing, it is listed as sold out.
- The personalized line of gear is just part of what's currently listed as new on the site. T-shirts featuring several camp logos are also now available.
- There's also a trident necklace available for pre-order, which will ship starting December 15.
- Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts on Disney+ November 20.
More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:
- Check out the new Percy Jackson food collaboration with restaurant Nick the Greek.
- The Percy Jackson podcast will return for Season 3.
- The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast will be on hand to record an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, which you can watch virtually.