Season three of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians proves that exciting, action-packed, character-driven storytelling can be maintained and amplified into its third season. The newest season of the Greek gods and demigods series, premiering on Disney+ on November 20, not only continues the thrilling adventures of the titular character and his friends, but also shows a dramatic growth in their maturity. In this season, the stakes are higher for the characters, and their actions have greater consequences.

War with Kronos is imminent, and Percy, Annabeth, and Grover (Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri) are trying to recruit as many new demigods to their side as possible before the battle begins. Their journey brings them to a private school where Grover has a lead on a pair of demigods named Nico and Bianca di Angelo (Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie).

With the help of Thalia (Tamara Smart), the group springs into action and faces off with Dr. Thorn (David Costabile), who runs the private school that Nico and Bianca attend. Just as they are about to escape, Thorn confronts the group, and Annabeth disappears with Thorn, who happens to be a manticore. Percy learns that Titan magic has been used, and with guidance from the goddess Artemis (Dafne Keen), a quest is called for—meaning Percy must find his way to Annabeth and save her.

On the other side of the country on Mount Othrys, Annabeth sees that Luke (Charlie Bushnell) is holding up the sky, preventing it from touching the earth, and that the Titan general Atlas (Holt McCallany) is free of his curse. Worried that Luke will be unable to survive the punishment, Annabeth replaces him and must now hold up the sky herself—a grueling task that is not only physically draining, but also a mentally destructive assault that no ordinary human could survive.

As Percy, Grover, and Thalia assemble a quest that pairs them with the Hunters of Artemis, the group soon learns that Nico and Bianca are no ordinary demigods, and that sometimes promises are hard to keep—because in this war with the Titans, the consequences can be deadly.

There has been much discussion about the past two seasons of the show, and how faithful and accurate the episodes have been at bringing to life the books that are so beloved by millions. In Season 3, audiences get to see The Titan’s Curse portrayed with a stunning attention to detail and a breadth of growth that is not only brilliant storytelling, but also entertaining and compelling must-see television.

Scobell has one of the toughest jobs as he ages, and that is to somehow make Percy believable as the son of the sea god growing up in this turbulent world. We met Scobell as Percy in season one, and now, as he enters his third year at Camp Half-Blood and the demigod world, it is easy to see how much Scobell fits the mold of a hero. He maintains Percy’s wit and sarcasm while also showing how this kid grows into a leader who is willing to fight and risk his life for others. Viewers believe instantly in Scobell’s Percy because we believe in him.

The Titan’s Curse is also the book where we see the budding romance between Percy and Annabeth begin to grow. I can’t imagine being a teen trying to portray the angst of adolescent love set against the backdrop of an end-of-the-world-type story, but the casting of Scobell and Jeffries enables the characters to walk off the page thanks to their nuanced and detailed portrayals. Amidst this world of gods and monsters, there are small moments of humanity that shine through and provide some amusing scenes for the audience. When Percy and Annabeth dance to blend in while searching for Nico and Bianca, it is a classic teen-comedy moment, as an awkward Percy is directed by Annabeth on how to slow dance. This is what makes Rick Riordan’s books last: even in a world of Greek gods and monsters, he grounds his story with essential moments of reality for his characters.

As much as I love the main three actors, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a show with a large ensemble—some with small moments, and others with crucial parts that help the leads succeed. Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus could not have been cast any more perfectly. He brings the gruff misery of the written character to life with a spark of humor and ridicule that softens the godly role while making him come alive on the screen.

Clarisse (Dior Goodjohn) is in the thick of the action, actively working on an assignment for Chiron (Glynn Turman) that serves as a setup for the unannounced Season 4 of the show. (As of this writing, Disney has not renewed the series, and I cannot understand why.)

Holt McCallany as Atlas is a wonderful delight on screen. His casting brings a humanity to the Titan general that I think would have been lost in lesser hands. Atlas is not a hero, nor is he someone to care for, yet McCallany makes Atlas human. An older audience member might even see his point of view and empathize with his rationale. To be able to bring that depth to a villainous role either means that I am cynical or that the actor is a true talent. I tip my hat to Mr. McCallany, for I am in awe of his work.

Seeing Adam Copeland return as Ares makes the wrestling fan in me happy; he is so good and brings such a brooding sense of fury to the screen that there is really no one else who could make Ares breathe quite like he does. The addition of Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite is not only an astute choice, but her scene with Percy in the limousine is a prime example of why this show succeeds with its big-name guest stars. McKinnon doesn’t need to be on screen for the whole episode. With just a few choice phrases about love and sacrifice, McKinnon’s goddess of love is immediately effective and remains memorable for the rest of the episode.

With the show in the steady hands of Rick and Rebecca Riordan—and featuring a cast that stays true to the written characters while making them real, living people who are believable on screen—Percy Jackson and the Olympians continues to be the gold standard of storytelling on Disney+.



