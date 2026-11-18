This means the West Coast won't have to blindly vote for their favorites!

In a move that some might argue should have been done for every episode, the upcoming season finale of Dancing with the Stars will be airing live from coast-to-coast.

What's Happening:

West Coast viewers won’t have to wait until prime time to see who wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as the Dancing with the Stars Season 35 finale is set to air live on ABC across the country.

That means, for the first time this season, viewers watching in the Pacific time zone can see the competition as it happens and vote during the live show.

This is different than the other episodes in this season (and recent others) in which those on the West Coast would have to time it right to make their votes count by using the voting methods during the East Coast/Central broadcast. By the time the episode aired in the Pacific time zone, voting had already closed, and a couple was eliminated.

As announced during the semi-finals edition of the show last night, the three-hour finale will air Tuesday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+.

For west coast viewers, the network will also rebroadcast the season finale of Dancing with the Stars at 8 p.m. PT.

The finale will feature a Judges’ Choice dance, the return of the Instant Dance Challenge and a freestyle round, all to help fill the three-hour runtime that the finale is promising.

The finale will stream the next day on Hulu, and voting will be closed at that time as the winners will already have been announced.

Who Will Be There:

Spoiler warning for those who missed last night's semifinals round.

for those who missed last night's semifinals round. Last night we saw two dances from the remaining six pairings, with five couples advancing to the finale.

Despite perfect scores, Glee and Grey's Anatomy star Harry Shum Jr. and his professional partner Jenna Johnson were left behind and will not be in the finale.

Those moving on to compete in the Season 35 finale are: Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) & Jan Ravnik Ezra Frech (Paralympic Gold Medalist) & Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn (Gold Medalist Figure Skater) & Pasha Pashkov Maura Higgins (Love Island UK) & Mark Ballas Connor Wood (Social Media Personality) & Rylee Arnold

